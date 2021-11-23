Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AZPN, BCML ESBK, and GWB

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AZPN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of AZPN with certain Emerson Electric Co’s industrial software businesses. Under the terms of the merger agreement, AZPN shareholders will receive $87.00 in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock for each share of AZPN owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

BayCom Corp (NasdaqGS: BCML)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BCML with Pacific Enterprise Bancorp in which Pacific Enterprise shareholders will receive 1.0292 shares of BCML for each share they own.

Elmira Savings Bank (NasdaqCM: ESBK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ESBK to Community Bank Systems, Inc. for $23.10 in cash per share of ESBK owned.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GWB to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GWB shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of First Interstate Class A common stock, for each share of GWB owned.

