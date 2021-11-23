Komodo Island, Indonesia, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komodo Dragon NFT looks set to challenge the status quo in the global NFT market by becoming the first-ever NFT collection in Solana Blockchain to create a hospitality business for their community. The project offers an amazing blend of everything in one, offering a digital art collection of 8888 NFTs, all drawn by hand, authentic, and assembled by code. The Komodo Dragon NFT project, featuring the Komodo Dragon NFT, is particularly different for the idea behind it, supporting biodiversity conservation and giving back to the community.





Komodo Dragon NFT Becomes The First NFT In Solana Blockchain To Create A Hospitality Business

The global NFT market has practically exploded in recent times, growing to become a multi-billion-dollar market in the shortest possible duration. In a related development, the industry has attracted the attention of private individuals as well as institutions across industries. Unfortunately, there is literally no NFT project or collection to address the concerns of different stakeholders in the hospitality business. However, the developers of Komodo Dragon NFT aim to change this narrative, with a focus on biodiversity.

Komodo Dragon NFT is a community-driven project that aims to make the world a better place, creating an actual project in real for the first time in Solana's NFT world. Most of the mint proceeds will be used in building Komodo's headquarters and the Komodo's lair, with members getting a variety of rewards, including a co-ownership of both structures.

As part of the history-making process, members will also enjoy 50% royalty from the sale of NFTs on the secondary market, dividend wallet for the minters, and as well as a free stay for people using the $Dragon Token.

For more information about the NFT and the Komodo ecosystem, visit https://solkomodo.io/.

