Fujifilm Showcases Enhanced Synapse® Enterprise Imaging Portfolio at RSNA 2021

Lexington, Mass., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 23, 2021 - FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation announced it will showcase advancements to its Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio at the 2021 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference, booth #1911, from November 28 - December 2, 2021 at McCormick Place West in Chicago.

New to the Fujifilm booth this year among many other highlights, Synapse 7x clients leverage our decades of PACS experience in radiology to cardiology that expand into enhanced cardiology reporting capabilities; Synapse 3D advanced visualization native to radiology and cardiology PACS workflows; Synapse VNA showcases point-of-care workflow solutions across enterprise, and Synapse Enterprise Information System (EIS) clients and their patients will experience improved patient engagement capabilities for scheduling, document/information sharing, patient/provider communications and more.



“We continue to advance our Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio to unify imaging and expand data access across the entire healthcare enterprise,’ said Bill Lacy, senior vice president, medical informatics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation” At RSNA 2021, we’re excited to unveil a number of Synapse software enhancements that drive cross-departmental collaboration, workflow efficiency and more-informed clinical decision making.”

At RSNA 2021, Fujifilm will showcase:

Synapse 7x, Fujifilm’s next-generation PACS image visualization platform, which unites radiology, cardiology and enterprise imaging data through a single, zero-footprint PACS viewer. IT personnel can focus on management of a single enterprise imaging system, while providers can experience unobstructed enterprise imaging access, helping to improve care coordination, standardize clinical workflows, and enhance clinical decision making by having all relevant data at their fingertips.

PACS- Radiologists will experience the display of radiology and cardiology images, along with specialty department imaging, unifying all enterprise imaging data through a single diagnostic viewer, and helping you to optimize workflows, enhance efficiencies, and advance patient care. Cardiologist’s gains include enhanced system updates for cardiology, through Fujifilm’s partnership and integration with Epsilon Imaging EchoInsight. Now embedded within Fujifilm’s Synapse 7x, cardiologists will experience enhanced, standardized, and streamlined interpretation and reporting of echocardiography studies.

With support for multiple specialties including radiology, cardiology, surgery, and more, Synapse 3D brings efficient 3D rendered images and advanced visualization workflows to all Synapse users. New at this year’s RSNA is Synapse 3D version 6.4, which showcases rib viewer, photorealistic rendering and CT Liver couinaud segments. Synapse 3D is launched directly from the Synapse 7x interface supporting more than 50 specialized applications.

Synapse Enterprise Information System (EIS) is a comprehensive radiology information systems (RIS) and informatics workflow solution. The newly launched version 7.3 features mammography workflow enhancements including exam linking, as well as improved tracking and scheduling logic. Synapse EIS 7.3 also features improved patient engagement capabilities to support scheduling, document/information sharing, patient/provider communications and more.

Awarded 2020 & 2021’s Best-in-KLAS Synapse VNA from the TeraMedica Division of Fujifilm. Synapse VNA seamlessly captures, stores, and manages all clinical images and content from every service line—regardless of the generating source, format type, or siloed storage system—to bring the complete patient picture to providers across the enterprise.

Synapse Cloud Services, which provides a scalable and secure environment to host and manage the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio. Critical-access hospitals, imaging centers, and teleradiology providers can take advantage of Fujifilm’s cloud-based infrastructure and interoperable software to maximize efficiency and cost savings.

Fujifilm is also showcasing its new commercial partnership with Inspirata, a cancer informatics and digital pathology solution provider, which will enable Fujifilm to supply, integrate, and service Inspirata’s Dynamyx™ product in the United States market. Dynamyx™ is an open, vendor-agnostic workflow solution that incorporates digital pathology into Fujifilm’s Synapse VNA, and overall enterprise imaging portfolio, enabling the integration of pathology images directly into a patient’s health record.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm’s medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm’s artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm’s rich image -processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the golden standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories across the country and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com