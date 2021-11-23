Fujifilm’s REiLI® Artificial Intelligence Platform Now in Clinical Use for Intracranial Hemorrhage and Breast Cancer Detection and Diagnosis

Lexington, Mass., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 23, 2021 - FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, announced two of its customers are using the company’s REiLI Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform in clinical practice. Capital Health of Pennington, NJ is using this platform for a solution that automatically and rapidly identifies and prioritizes suspected Intracranial Hemorrhage (ICH) for potential stroke patients, and the University Radiology Group (URG) located throughout New Jersey is using the platform to support their accelerated detection and diagnosis of breast cancer.

“Fujifilm strategically developed REiLI as an open, vendor-neutral platform that manages workflow and delivers AI results through our Synapse 7x diagnostic applications,” said Bill Lacy, senior vice president, medical informatics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “This is the answer for Synapse customers as to how they can connect Fujifilm-developed, or in the case of Capital Health and URG, third-party algorithm results directly into their Synapse PACS diagnostic workflow in the most impactful ways to accelerate clinical decisions.”

AI for Intracranial Hemorrhage Detection

ICH is the second most common subtype of stroke and typically leads to severe disability or death. Experts say only 12 to 39 percent of survivors can achieve long-term functional independence, and the overall incidence of spontaneous ICH in the U.S. is significant—with approximately 40,000 to 67,000 cases each year. With traumatic brain injury and stroke, early detection and treatment of hemorrhage leads to improved outcomes and can mean the difference between life and death.

With expertise in advanced imaging and treatment of vascular disease, Dr. Choudhri, director of vascular and interventional radiology and assistant director of radiology at Capital Health, and his team of neuroradiologists, are using REiLI to enable MaxQ AI’s Accipio Suite. The combination of REiLI and Accipio Suite provides comprehensive, seamless and secure assessment of non-contrast head CT for ICH prioritization, triage, annotation, quantification and rule-out, which can result in the automatic and rapid identification and prioritization of potential stroke patients.

AI for Breast Cancer Detection and Diagnosis

URG is now leveraging REiLI to access ScreenPoint Medical’s Transpara - an AI solution designed to help radiologists improve reading accuracy, reduce reading time and improve workflow. Mammographers at URG access Transpara through Fujifilm’s REiLI platform to support their detection and diagnosis of breast cancer.

“Fujifilm has been a key enterprise imaging partner of ours for 15 years, so exploring the capabilities of their AI platform was a natural next step in our collaborative journey to improving patient care,” says Richard Epstein, M.D., chief medical information officer, University Radiology Group. “We are now using REiLI and Transpara in four of our mammography centers and are looking forward to expanding across all of our centers next quarter.”

URG prioritized mammography in their exploration of AI because 2D and 3D breast imaging tend to be high volume studies. Epstein continues, “mammography lends itself to earlier adoption when it comes to Artificial Intelligence, because there is a long history of people already using computer aided diagnosis, so it was a natural advancement to provide our mammographers with this technology to support their diagnostic workflows.”

More than 270,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the United States, and more than 40,000 women will die from the disease over the same period. Diagnosis at an early stage due to routine screenings, represents one of the most important prognostic factors for survival.

New studies find that the use of AI in breast cancer screening could reduce the workload of radiologists by up to 70%, without reducing cancer detection. Additionally, ScreenPoint Medical’s latest clinical studies of its AI solution have confirmed major new benefits for radiologists and their patients, including up to 35% of exams with interval cancers found on earlier mammograms, up to 70% of exams can now be confidently labelled as most likely normal to help reduce workload for increasingly pressured radiologists, improve efficiency and more.

REiLI will be available for demonstration at the 2021 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference, booth #1911, held from November 28 - December 2, 2021 at McCormick Place West in Chicago. To learn more about Fujifilm’s presence at RSNA 2021 and to schedule an on-site meeting, please visit: http://rsna.fujimed.com/

