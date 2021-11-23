Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming December 6, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nano-X” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NNOX) securities between June 17, 2021 and August 18, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your Nano-X investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/nano-x-imaging-ltd/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On August 19, 2021, Nano-X revealed that it had “received a request for additional information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the ‘FDA’) concerning the Company’s last 510(k) submission of its multi-source device, Nanox.ARC.” The 510(k) submission was placed on hold pending the Company’s response.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.25 per share, or 9.5%, to close at $21.43 per share on August 19, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in the action alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Nano-X's 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC was deficient; (2) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC in its current form; (3) as a result, Nano-X had overstated the Nanox.ARC's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (4) as a result, the defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nano-X securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 6, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

