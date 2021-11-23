English French

Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI): extraordinary general meeting on December 29, 2021

10-for-one stock split, with each shareholder owning one share to own 10 shares

Delegation of authority for the incorporation of reserves with a view to distributing bonus shares

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR00140062P9 – ALCBI) is announcing that it has convened an extraordinary general meeting for December 29, 2021 concerning a stock split and the possibility to carry out a capital increase through the incorporation of reserves with a view to distributing free shares. These resolutions are intended to enable the Company to support the liquidity of CBI’s share and the diversity of its shareholding structure.

The first resolution proposes to divide the par value of the shares comprising CBI’s capital by 10. Based on a current par value of €1.00 and 19,337,000 shares, the par value would be changed to €0.10 and 19,337,000 shares. Each shareholder with one CBI share would therefore own 10 CBI shares. CBI’s capital would remain unchanged at €19,337,000. This stock split will be carried out as soon as possible following its approval by the general meeting, based on a schedule that will be announced in due course in coordination with Euronext.

The second resolution concerns a delegation of authority for 26 months that would authorize the Board of Directors to decide to increase the Company’s share capital with a distribution of bonus shares, for a maximum nominal amount of €5m, through the incorporation of reserves. If applicable, this delegation may be used in full or in part at a time determined by the Board of Directors in view of market conditions, the amount of reserves available to CBI at the time, and an intentionally cautious approach to payouts.

The meeting notice, serving as the notice to attend the general meeting, is published in the French official gazette (BALO) on November 24, 2021. It is available on www.cbicorp.io under “Investors” and at https://ebalo.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/ebalo/plugins/ebalo/annonce/2104379.html. For reference, CBI’s share is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris EI compartment, reserved for qualified investors. In the context of the Covid-19 epidemic, the conditions for taking part in the general meeting on December 29, 2021 could be amended depending on changes in the health and/or legal requirements. Shareholders are therefore invited to regularly consult the dedicated General Meeting section on the Company’s website.

Financial diary:

Half-year earnings: December 15, 2021 (after close of trading)

General meeting: December 29, 2021 from 9am CET (see BALO publication)

About CBI

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, business applications and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse that will be opening in summer 2022. CBI has been admitted to trading on the E1 compartment (qualified investors) of the Euronext Growth Paris market since October 26, 2021. Learn more at www.cbicorp.io.

