English French

Atari Announces Strategic Transactions





Paris, France, November 23, 2021 at 6:00pm CET – Atari SA and its subsidiaries (the “Atari Group”), one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, today announced an up to US$3.5 Million strategic investment in Antstream Limited and a related option to purchase the assets of Mobygames, Limited, including the Mobygames website and database. The investment in Antstream Limited was made pursuant to a convertible loan agreement that can be converted into equity of Antstream Limited in a future financing, with an initial investment of US$500,000. The option to purchase the assets of Mobygames is at a purchase price of US$1.5 Million and may be concluded by the end of March, 2022.

In addition, Atari has completed the sale of certain non-fungible token parcels of land in The Sandbox to a third party. Atari received a cash payment of US$4,284,000.





About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command® and Pong®. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/. Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA)and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

Contacts

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO Calyptus - Marie Calleux

Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - pm@atari-sa.com Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.net

Attachment