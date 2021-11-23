Gray Names Jennifer Rieffer to Lead WXIX in Cincinnati

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) today named Jennifer Rieffer as the new General Manager of WXIX (FOX) in Cincinnati, Ohio (DMA 35).



Jennifer is a 26-year veteran of the television industry, having started her career in Lexington, Kentucky, at the local FOX affiliate WDKY in 1995. She began in the traffic department, then moved into the sales department as an account executive before becoming the station’s sales promotion manager. She also worked as an account executive in television stations in the Columbus, Georgia, and Kansas City, Missouri, markets. She returned to WDKY as sales manager in 2006, and she became the station’s General Manager in 2018. In 2020, Sinclair promoted her to run its Flint, Michigan, FOX affiliate, WSMH, which also provides shared services to the local NBC affiliate.

Jennifer is a Kentucky native and graduate of Morehead State University. She and her family are excited to join the community in Cincinnati.

Jennifer will succeed Debbie Bush, who Gray has named as the new General Manager of KPHO (CBS) and KTVK (3TV) in Phoenix, Arizona (DMA 12). Both appointments are effective upon the closing of Gray’s acquisition of Meredith Corporation’s Local Media Group, which is expected to occur on December 1, 2021.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Upon its anticipated acquisition of the television stations of Meredith Corporation, Gray will become the nation’s second largest television broadcaster, with television stations serving 113 markets that reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The pro forma portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station according to Comscore’s audience measurement data. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

