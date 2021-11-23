NEW WWF-CANADA GRANT RECIPIENTS RESTORING OVER 100 HECTARES OF HABITAT TO SUPPORT WILDLIFE AND ABSORB CARBON

Toronto, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groups across Canada are answering the call for a "whole-of-society" approach to the biodiversity and climate crises, taking meaningful and measurable actions to restore nature, recover wildlife and absorb carbon. WWF-Canada is pleased to recognize and support seven such groups in the inaugural year of the Nature and Climate Grant Program, presented in partnership with Aviva Canada.

The decline of at-risk species is driven largely by habitat loss, which is also driving climate change — globally, one-third of climate-change-causing greenhouse gas emissions result from the destruction of trees, ground cover, peatlands, and coastal plants and ecosystems. Nature-based climate solutions use the unique powers of nature to both capture and store carbon, which helps mitigate climate change, and safeguard species.

Nature and Climate Grant recipients are applying both traditional and innovative conservation techniques to restore degraded lands and shorelines to improve habitats and capture carbon. Projects range from supporting the efforts of farmers to create and manage habitat, to engaging volunteers to naturalize coastal shorelines, and measuring carbon deposition at salt marsh restorations sites. The grant program is supporting these projects and more with nearly $500,000 in 2021/2022.

About the grantees:

Currently, the Nature and Climate Grant Program supports:

ALUS Canada: Engaging farmers and ranchers in nature restoration in Chatham-Kent, ON and Outaouais, QC

Engaging farmers and ranchers in nature restoration in Chatham-Kent, ON and Outaouais, QC Credit Valley Conservation: Hungry Hollow Sustainable Neighborhood Action Plan in Halton Hills

Hungry Hollow Sustainable Neighborhood Action Plan in Halton Hills Ducks Unlimited Canada : Maintaining Saint John River floodplain wetlands and measuring carbon accumulation at coastal wetlands

: Maintaining Saint John River floodplain wetlands and measuring carbon accumulation at coastal wetlands Hammond River Angling Association: Cutting hedge technology: Using shrubs to sequester carbon and restore Palmer Brook

Cutting hedge technology: Using shrubs to sequester carbon and restore Palmer Brook Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority: Take a load off: Restoring habitat and water quality in the Nottawasaga Valley

Take a load off: Restoring habitat and water quality in the Nottawasaga Valley Comox Valley Project Watershed Society : Kus-kus-sum: Restoration of key habitat to re-establish ecosystem services and build coastal resiliency

: Kus-kus-sum: Restoration of key habitat to re-establish ecosystem services and build coastal resiliency SeaChange Society: Saanich Peninsula blue carbon recovery project

The Nature and Climate Grant Program launched earlier this year as part of WWF-Canada’s 10-year plan to Regenerate Canada, which includes a goal to restore one million hectares for biodiversity and climate by 2030. To expand this program’s impact on nature, presenting partner Aviva Canada recently doubled their investment, contributing a total of over $2 million to fund critical conservation work.

WWF-Canada will discuss the power of restoration and the Nature and Climate Grant Program tomorrow at the Globe Series’ Destination Net Zero Events.

About the Globe Series Event:

What: “Regenerating Canada: Working together to reverse nature loss and fight climate change” is a cross-sector panel that will discuss:

WWF-Canada’s goal to restore one million hectares of lost or degraded habitats through nature-based climate solutions by 2030

Stories from current on-the-ground restoration projects and the impact and co-benefits for nature, wildlife and people

Corporate sector investments in nature, and how supporting restoration can contribute to climate and sustainability goals

What the UN calls a “whole-of-society” approach, in which every organization — government, academia, NGOs, the corporate sector and local communities — is needed to make change happen

When: Wednesday, November 24 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Who:

Megan Leslie, president and CEO of WWF-Canada

Jason Storah, chief executive officer at Aviva Canada

Lara Ellis, senior vice-president of policy and partnerships of ALUS

Caitlin Pierzchalski, executive director of Project Watershed

Where: Register here.

Megan Leslie, president and CEO, WWF-Canada says:

“Each Nature and Climate grantee is making a huge difference for their local ecosystem, but their impacts don’t end there. Collectively, these grantees are demonstrating that local conservation actions can help local systems and also benefit climate globally. And with Aviva’s increased support we will be able to fund even more impact through projects like these. “

Jason Storah, CEO, Aviva Canada says:

“We are pleased to be the presenting partner in the Nature and Climate Grant Program and make meaningful change in communities across Canada. Climate change and biodiversity loss are closely linked together and success in one fundamentally depends on success in the other. Our action to tackle biodiversity loss goes hand in hand with our Aviva Sustainability Ambition, including our 2040 net-zero plan.”

For more information about the Nature and Climate Grant Program, or to schedule interviews with grantees or request images and b-roll, please contact:

Laurence Cayer-Desrosiers, WWF-Canada communications specialist, lcdesrosiers@wwfcanada.org

About WWF-Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.