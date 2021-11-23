FOMO CORP. PARTNERS WITH ENERGYCLOUD IN LATIN AMERICA

Chicago, IL, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, the Energy Intelligence Center LLC (“EIC”; https://energyintelligencecenter.com/ whose sister subsidiary is https://iaqtech.com/) has partnered with Energy Cloud S.A.C. (“EnergyCloud” - https://energycloud.tv/), a Lima, Peru-based provider of clean tech solutions to business, industry and government. EnergyCloud offers energy efficiency, optimization, operations, and economic incentives for the optimization of building equipment, management and automation systems, clean air solutions, LED lighting and HVAC management technology, throughout Latin America and the U.S. EnergyCloud is an energy efficiency and energy services company with operations spanning Mexico to the southern cone of South America. EnergyCloud’s dedicated team has a multi-year track record of achieved savings for a range of clients across multiple markets including:



International Airports,

Malls,

QSR establishments (“Quick Service Restaurants”),

Luxury Hotels,

Retail Banks,

Commercial Buildings.

EnergyCloud focuses on offering real-time energy consumption data through its proprietary data platform, which then allows the Company to implement IoT (“Internet of Things”) solutions and energy savings protocols to various areas and processes within its clients’ infrastructure. The Company provides remote measurement systems, analytics, energy efficiency consulting, cost reduction and preparation of energy plans. EnergyCloud has best-of-breed technologies to achieve the highest return on energy efficiency savings using comprehensive solutions to renewable energy technologies that enable customers to harness the power of the sun and other sustainable resources.

Said Alessandro Citelli, EnergyCloud’s General Manager: ”I am confident that our partnership with EIC will be mutually beneficial as we approach our current and future clients with our aggregate experience, technologies, and strong suits. The market is virtually untapped and represents a sizeable, multi-billion long-term growth opportunity for us aided by EIC’s timely offerings during these trying economic times impacted by the global pandemic.”

Vik Grover, FOMO CEO, commented: “This partnership uniquely positions the EIC and EnergyCloud to support direct sales to their customers regarding remote monitoring needs with “EC.data” and the development of efficient and cost-effective energy management. The partnership builds on our strategy to harness industry partners to catapult our sales into new markets and grow our book of business internationally. I see significant upside for both parties to the Agreement as we cross-pollenate our respective customers and markets with our combined portfolio of clean tech technologies and services which further adds to FOMO’s ecosystem.”

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

About the Energy Intelligence Center, LLC

The Energy Intelligence Center, LLC is an energy services company uniquely positioned to provide energy efficiency, optimization, operations, and economic incentives for the optimization of building equipment, and management and automation systems. EIC’s mission is to create client focused energy efficient building portfolios. The independence LED lighting (iLED) facet of the EIC is a professional lighting solutions company with Made in America LED lighting products, manufacturing experience, and insight. The IAQ Technologies subsidiary, outside of EIC, provides clean air solutions leveraging UVC disinfection to address pathogens and clean air needs across the global market.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP.’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. Additionally, although the Company has announced letters of intent to acquire additional companies, there is absolutely no assurances that any such transactions will result in a completed acquisition. No information in this press release should be construed in any form, shape, or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

