Chimeras Announces NFT Sales for In-Game Assets

KYIV, Ukraine, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimeras is announcing a brand new collection of NFT-based characters for sale on INO platforms and its marketplace .

Play-to-Earn gaming metaverse Chimeras is launching a brand new collection of NFTs based on in-game characters. There are two types of characters in Chimeras' in-game world - Chimeras and the Chosen ones. The new NFTs feature 20 of The Chosen characters, with a further 268 variations and different levels of stardom, resulting in 5360 new NFT characters in total who will be used and can be upgraded in the game. The Chosen are unique creatures that a Player can use for battles. A Player can get a Chosen by performing a ritual with a Magical Stone. There is no limit on the looks and skills of the Chosen: they look like people, demons, dragons. Every Chosen can be turned into NFT and sold so that a Player can earn with it too.

A Player can upgrade the level of the Chosen by experience and unique sources earned in the battles. There are also runes and grades of the Chosen that can give the character more health or other skills.

The grade and the level of the Chosen are irrelevant — a Chosen has to "eat" the particular number of other Chosen with a specific amount of stars. It is an adventurous journey for people who want to enjoy the game and earn.

The first stage of the NFT sale has already begun. The collection will also go live for sale on NFT marketplaces Babylons.io at 12:00 pm UTC on Tuesday, November 23rd and tofuNFT at 12:00 pm UTC on Wednesday, November 24th. Also, stay tuned for the INO announcements on BullPerks and some other platforms and marketplaces.

Keep an eye on Chimeras' website here and socials for more detailed information.

Chimeras is Developing the Play-to-Earn Space

The launch follows a successful private funding round last month, which saw the Play-to-Earn project raise just over $2 million. Several well-known blockchain venture companies participated in the private round including Polygon, Master Ventures, AU 21, Poolz, BullPerks, X21, OIG Invest, Panda Capital, Shima Capital, LVT Capital, Otis Capital and Lotus Capital. The funds are being used to further the development of the leading Play-to-Earn platform. Chimeras also launched a successful IDO on 3 platforms towards the end of October 2021.

The token forms the backbone of the in-game economy, allowing users to exchange in-game assets such as land and NFT-based items. Users can also spend CHIM on buying NFT-items, creatures making, buying the land plots, and NFT-items upgrade. Combined, these features put Chimeras at the forefront of the decentralized Play-to-Earn space.

About Chimeras

The Chimeras project is a Play-to-Earn metaverse that takes the Free-to-Play approach of allowing players to earn on the content they generate in-game and the actions and feats they accomplish. The core concept of Chimeras is a thrilling mobile game with integrated DeFi farming and NFT tokenization that revolves around a fantasy world filled with cuddly creatures - Chimeras.

Chimeras includes a well-developed backstory that engulfs players with its lore. The vast fantasy world of Chimeras is populated with farmers, alchemists, merchants, killers, landowners, and socials. The islands and archipelagos of the metaverse stretch out in the middle of a boundless world ocean, with some islands having owners, while travelers and merchants surf the expanses of the universe in search of adventures and proﬁtable deals. The game also includes combat elements, as warriors are eager to ﬁght worthy rivals in arenas, while scientists compete for the breeding of the most amazing creatures in their laboratories.

The team behind Chimeras has immense experience in the industry. This includes professionals in BlockchainDev, GameDev, and Marketing, all focussed on creating an entertainment crypto-game. More than 30 specialists implement cutting-edge practices to develop successful gaming solutions and focus on entertainment as the core throughout the entire gameplay.

For more about Chimeras and the launch of its new NFTs, visit their main website here .

Follow Chimeras on Twitter

Join the Chimeras community on Telegram

Stay up-to-date through Chimeras' Announcement Channel

Read the Chimeras blog on Medium

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Yuliya Prekrasnova

Contact Telegram: @ChimerasPR

Contact Email: support@chimeras.io

CHIMERAS is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment