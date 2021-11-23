Blue Tiger USA, LLC Named as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Tiger USA, LLC announces receiving the CES ® 2022 Inn ovation Aw a rds Honoree 2022 Inn ovation Aw a rds Honoree for the Company’s Blue Tiger Solare headset, the world’s first solar-powered communications headset for hands-free driving.



For the demanding needs of the road warrior, the Blue Tiger Solare Bluetooth headset’s military-grade headset design incorporates the Powerfoyle® solar cell headband. As a sustainable solar energy source, the headset provides virtually unlimited use without conventional charging. While continuously charging when exposed to indoor or outdoor sunlight, this eliminates the worry about battery life. Drivers receive and transmit their communications clearly through a combination of the headset having 97% noise cancellation technology and a high-quality speaker, all powered by a solid solar cell.

Chantal Saah, CEO, and Co-founder of Blue Tiger USA, LLC states, “We are thrilled to provide this break-thru innovation. Professional drivers can now travel more safely without worrying about the distraction and potential accidents caused by plugging their headsets to be charged while driving. Moreover, with the Blue Tiger Solare headset, the drivers connect to important weather alerts, accident ahead reports, dispatchers, fellow drivers, friends, and loved ones. And because of the solar technology, truckers never again worry about dead batteries or remembering to charge their headsets.”

This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record-high number of over 1800 submissions. CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, announced Blue Tiger’s award ahead of its January 5-8, 2022, live and digital streaming event in Las Vegas, NV.

For further information about Blue Tiger USA and its award-winning Blue Tiger Solare Bluetoo t h headset , contact Chantal Saah, CEO and Co-founder at solare@bluetigerusa.com , phone #1-800-935-1165, and website https://www.bluetigerheadsets.com/bluetigersolare .

ABOUT CES 2022 INNOVATION AWARDS PROGRAM:

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The program recognizes honorees in many consumer technology product categories and distinguishes the highest rated in each - https://ces.tech/Innovation-Awards/Honorees.aspx .



ABOUT BLUE TIGER USA:

Blue Tiger USA, LLC, founded in 2009, is a manufacturer of over-the-head Bluetooth headsets and accessories designed specifically for professional drivers. The Company focuses on excellent customer service and quality products, which are in line with its mission statement: “To help professionals live safer and happier lives while traveling on the road” - https://www.bluetigerheadsets.com/ and https://bluetigerusa.com/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce7a97f9-538b-42ff-8682-48611584e9d9