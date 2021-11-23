HEXAGON PURUS ASA - REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Hexagon Purus ASA ("Hexagon Purus" or the "Company") on 10 November 2021 regarding the successful closing of the Wystrach acquisition and issuance of 4,444,430 consideration shares.

The share capital increase related to the issue of the consideration shares has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following the registration, the Company's share capital is now NOK 23,353,666.90 divided into 233,536,669 shares, each of par value NOK 0.10.



Contacts

Salman Alam, VP Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com