Intrusion Detection System Market Projected to Reach USD 6.2 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Intrusion Detection System Market information by Deployment, by Components, by End Users and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 6.2 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.4% by 2025.

Market Scope:

An intrusion detection system (IDS) is a gadget or programming application that detects the presence of an intruder in order to break an organization or framework. The rapid development and use of the internet raise concern regarding insurance and the secure transfer of advanced data. Interruption is a major concern for the industry, trade, and governments all around the world. As a result, location frameworks that may provide immediate awareness of interruption have an inexorably powerful role to carry out.

Dominant Key Players on Intrusion Detection System Market Covered are:

Cisco Systems (US)

IBM (US)

FireEye (US)

AT&T (US)

McAfee (US)

Trend Micro (Japan)

Palo Alto Networks (US)

Darktrace (US and UK)

AlertLogic (US)

Fortinet (US)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Growing Use of BYOD

Using the web for purposeful and politically motivated attacks on endpoints, organizations, information, and other IT foundations, which result in information misfortune for people, endeavors, and governments, are examples of monstrous cyberattacks all over the world.

Due to the rapid rise in computerized exchanges worldwide across verticals, there is an increase in the occurrence of digital violations. The growth in information breaks or information spillage is filling the market for interruption location and counteraction frameworks.

Associations are preparing their workforce as the innovation associated with BYOD improves. With the adoption of the BYOD model, organizations are investing in security administrations to protect gadgets, for example, mobile phones, tablets, work areas, and workstations, from digital dangers.

With the growing use of BYOD, initiatives must not merely acquire gadgets inside workplace premises but also safeguard those with remote access to the corporate organization. This aspect has essentially increased the appropriation of IDPS arrangements required to fuel the development of the IDPs industry.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global intrusion detection system market has been segmented into components, deployment, and end-users.

By components, the global intrusion detection system market has been segmented into hardware and software.

By deployment, the global intrusion detection system market has been segmented into cloud-based and infrastructure-based.

By end-users, the global intrusion detection system market has been segmented into BFSI, IT& communication, aerospace & defense, software industry, and manufacturing.

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead the Global Market

North America has viable and solid economies, which encourage the region to invest significantly in Research and Development (R&D) activities, hence contributing to the advancement of innovations in the Intrusion Detection System Market. The presence of the majority of key participants is regarded as the primary factor driving the development of the IDPs market in North America.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Intrusion Detection System Market

Interruption discovery frameworks are programming applications or gadgets that screen an organizational framework for strategy infringement or spiteful activities. The rise in criminality and other misleading methods is the primary factor driving the market's growth. Furthermore, the growing trend of mechanizing office and residential security frameworks is fuelling interest in interruption location frameworks. These frameworks are frequently accepted by IT businesses as a result of growing security threats. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments imposed lockdowns, and most organizations allowed their representatives to work from home. Due to the rise in various Covid-related cyberattacks, information security has become a major concern for businesses.

Digital misbehavior is on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, fuelling interest in interruption recognition frameworks. During the pandemic, the Intrusion Detection System Market Components increase in counterfeit sites' vulnerabilities and phishing messages has been rapid. Cybercriminals sent malicious messages, and as a result, the victims ended up downloading malware. As a result of this vulnerability to cyberattacks, there has been a surge in interest in interruption discovery frameworks all around the world. Furthermore, the growing popularity of tablets and cell phones has resulted in increased portability, which is projected to boost the market growth. The reconciliation of interruption discovery frameworks with validation frameworks based on biometrics innovation, such as unique finger impression, face recognition, DNA and retina confirmation, palm veins, and iris recognition, provides high security and contributes to market development.

Recent Development

McAfee launched McAfee MVISION Insights, which will help businesses respond quickly and precisely to cyberattacks by providing critical information and detecting hazards.

Trend Micro gained Cloud Conformity in order to enhance its role in cloud administrations. Cloud Conformity provides cloud security by requiring executives to ensure conformance with approved methods and industry requirements.

