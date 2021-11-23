Bonduelle - Statement of repurchase of shares

Statement of repurchase of shares

Aggretated presentation by day and by trading venue

Issuer's nameLegal Entity Identifier (LEI)Date of the execution of the transactionInternational Securities Identification Numbers
(ISIN Code)		Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)Weighted average price per dayTrading venue
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9412/11/2021FR00000639352 69722,4958Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9410/11/2021FR0000063935122,5Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9409/11/2021FR00000639351 38922,4866Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9408/11/2021FR000006393582 09422,4969Euronext



