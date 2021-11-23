Bonduelle - Statement of repurchase of shares

Statement of repurchase of shares
Aggretated presentation by day and by trading venue
|Issuer's name
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)
|Date of the execution of the transaction
|International Securities Identification Numbers
(ISIN Code)
|Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|Weighted average price per day
|Trading venue
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|12/11/2021
|FR0000063935
|2 697
|22,4958
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|10/11/2021
|FR0000063935
|1
|22,5
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|09/11/2021
|FR0000063935
|1 389
|22,4866
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|08/11/2021
|FR0000063935
|82 094
|22,4969
|Euronext
Attachment