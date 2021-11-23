English French

EDF announces the success of its senior green bond issue for a nominal amount of 1.75 billion euros

Paris, France, November 23, 2021 - EDF (BBB+ S&P / A3 Moody's / A- Fitch) has successfully launched on 23 November 2021 a senior green bond issuance due 29 November 2033 denominated in euros, for a nominal amount of 1.75 billion euros and with a fixed coupon of 1% (the "Notes").

An amount equal to the net proceeds of the Notes will be used, directly or indirectly, to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, new or existing Eligible Projects as defined in EDF's Green Bond Framework(1).

Settlement and delivery will take place on 29 November 2021, the date on which the Bonds will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The expected rating for the Bonds is BBB+ / A3 / A- (S&P / Moody's / Fitch).

(1) The Framework and the independent review by Vigeo Eiris are available in the "Sustainable Finance" section of the Company's website (www.edf.fr).





About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.9 million customers (1), of whom 28.7 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €69.0 billion in 2020. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg).





