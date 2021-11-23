TILT to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PHOENIX, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT" or the “Company”) ( NEO: TILT ) ( OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced that its executive team will participate at two upcoming investor conferences in December 2021:

Cowen’s 4 th Annual Cannabis Conference is being held virtually on November 29 - December 1, 2021. TILT management will host one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, December 1.

is being held virtually on November 29 - December 1, 2021. TILT management will host one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, December 1. Benzinga’s Global Small Cap Conference is being held virtually on December 8 - 9, 2021. TILT CEO Gary Santo is scheduled to present at 10:50 a.m. Eastern time and will also participate in a panel at 12:35 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, December 9.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with TILT management, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at investors@tiltholdings.com .

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 36 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

investors@tiltholdings.com

Media Contact:

MATTIO Communications

TILT@mattio.com





