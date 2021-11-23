The York Water Company Declares 604th Dividend

YORK, Pa., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The York Water Company's (NASDAQ: YORW) President and CEO, JT Hand, announced today that the Board of Directors at their November 22nd meeting declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1949 per share, a 4% increase. The dividend is payable January 14, 2022, to shareholders as of record date December 31, 2021.

This is the 604th consecutive dividend to be paid by The York Water Company. JT Hand, President and CEO stated, “We are proud to say we have increased our dividends for 25 consecutive years. This demonstrates not only our commitment to our investors, but our commitment to responsible and proactive investment in our infrastructure.” York Water, which is the oldest publicly traded company in the nation, has never missed a dividend in over 200 years. This is believed to be the longest record of consecutive dividends in America.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in the Company filings with the SEC. Those factors may include changes in general economic conditions, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements to reflect changes occurring after the date hereof.