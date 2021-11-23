Action Against Hunger Brings Together Cryptocurrency and Traditional Donors in 1 for 1 Match This Giving Tuesday

New York, NY, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via NGO Wire) Action Against Hunger, a nonprofit leader in the movement to end hunger in our lifetime, today announced its 2021 GivingTuesday campaign, matching all donations -- both cryptocurrency and traditional gifts -- one for one, up to $75,000. The program comes as rising hunger impacts one in ten people worldwide, and the nonprofit mobilizes to respond to a 370% increase in the number of people facing famine conditions in the last six months.

The matching campaign, which was made possible through a contribution from the Elongate cryptocurrency community, kicks off on November 26 and runs through GivingTuesday on November 30, which is also CryptoGivingTuesday. For more than a year, Action Against Hunger has accepted cryptocurrency donations through The Giving Block.

”We appreciate that many in the crypto community promote equality, and there is no more fundamental issue of equality than the fact that, in a world of plenty, 811 million people go to bed hungry every night.” said Dr. Charles E. Owubah, CEO, Action Against Hunger. “The people we support work hard every day to provide for their families and improve their communities, and just as our programs aim to match their determination with essential support, we are delighted that the Elongate community is matching all donations to advance our work.”

Photo Available: When Darmi Kegna Sar almost lost her baby girl, Nadi, to malnutrition Action Against Hunger took action. “With my own eyes I saw that she was getting better and I was so happy." – Darmi Kegna Sar, Ethiopia

Photo: Peter Caton for Action Against Hunger, Ethiopia

“Crypto philanthropy has exploded this year. Crypto donors are the fastest growing donor demographic in the world and we’re excited to see thousands of nonprofits now accepting crypto and connecting with the crypto community,” said Alex Wilson, Co-Founder of The Giving Block. “We’re so glad to see Action Against Hunger become an early adopter and leader in this space. Nonprofits that move early will benefit the most.”



GivingTuesday was created in 2012 to encourage people to do good at the start of the giving season. Taking place each year after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it has grown into a global movement that brings together nonprofits, companies, and individual donors in support of their favorite causes.

“We encourage people to take action against hunger by giving and spreading the word this GivingTuesday,” said Owubah. “As cryptocurrency donors give back more and more, we are thrilled to engage these passionate new audiences in meaningful philanthropy, turning tokens into highly effective programs that save lives every day.”

