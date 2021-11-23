InsurTech Hartford Ramping Up for 2022

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsurTech Hartford (ITH), a thriving InsurTech ecosystem with global startup, agent/broker, carrier, solution provider, and investor constituents, is ramping up for 2022 with in-person events, networking and education opportunities.



“It's exciting to see the InsurTech scene in the Northeast springing back to life,” said Stacey Brown, founder of ITH. “With many companies bringing employees back to the office, there is great interest in in-person events again. And, while I don’t want to oversell it, the InsurTech Hartford Symposium in April 2022 is shaping up to be the largest post-pandemic InsurTech event in the Northeast.“

ITH recently concluded a well-attended, highly-successful event during which InsurTech Israel joined the ITH community for short presentations and networking held in the Nassau Re startup space. The full-capacity event, presided over by Hartford’s mayor, Luke Bronin, featured presentations by eight Israeli startups, including:

Building on the momentum from this recently concluded event, ITH is pleased to announce that registration for an ITH InsurTech Ecosystems & Platforms event on December 9, 2021 and for the in-person InsurTech Hartford Symposium in March 2022 are now open.

During the December 9th Ecosystems & Platforms event, experts will address the importance of developing ecosystems as a means to improve distribution and add value to customers, as well as engaging in discussions of why an ecosystem strategy is important and how to build platforms that support ecosystem growth. The agenda and speaker line-up for the ITH Symposium are still in development.

For more information on upcoming Ecosystems & Platforms event on December 9, please visit www.insurtech.ws/129pr.

