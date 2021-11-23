By 2028, U.S. and Global Military Infrastructure Market Will Surpass USD 14.5 Billion at 3.8% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research (VMR)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing security concerns are pushing the evolution of new military bases. This in turn has enhanced the demand for innovative military facilities, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Military Infrastructure Market by Applications (Army, Navy, Air Force) , by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa): Global Market Assessment, 2021 – 2028.” The market size stood at USD 10.8 Billion in 2020. The global military infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 14.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The military infrastructure market had a neutral impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19
Long Term Dynamics
Short Term Dynamics

Market Overview:

Rising Concerns for Improving Border Security and Logistics is expected to drive the Military Infrastructure Market

Increasing tensions among countries and safeguarding their border securities require robust and modern infrastructure. This is needed for the smooth running of logistics and emergencies during warfare. Government bodies are investing huge funds to strengthen their borders and huge infrastructure such as modernized bunkers, roads, the airbase is carried out, this requires fast and robust machinery. Major manufacturing players are investing huge amounts of funds in R&D for developing modern military infrastructure and logistics.

Furthermore rising problems by the Chinese navy in the Indian and Pacific Ocean has resulted in many countries investing in military infrastructure along their ports for better communication is driving the demand for the military infrastructure market. Never less military-related construction and transportation services are an important strategic element for the functioning of the Army, Navy, and Air Force as they facilitate the timely delivery and supply of essential materials such as food, ammunition, manpower, and healthcare to the military bases for sustained operation.

Rising Technology Advancements in Construction Industry to Facilitate the Military Infrastructure is Fuelling the Growth of Market

To understand overview for infrastructural activities, and various military aspects such as arms and ammunition, tanks, and artillery equipment are considered to be delivered on time at their designated locations. The market also takes into account the various R&D initiatives undertaken by the defense forces and associated supply chain facilities to enhance the degree of responsiveness and visibility of in-transit items in the military logistics sector. The technology advancements done by major companies by organizing modern war games globally is also promoting the growth for the military infrastructure market.

Regional Analysis :

Rising Developments in Military Infrastructure Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific military infrastructure market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 5.1% in the projected period. The presence of leading military infrastructure manufacturers, rising adoption of technology advancements in countries such as India and China are boosting the demand of military infrastructure market in the region. For Instance, the Defence research & development Organisation (DRDO), a government organization dedicated for military developments is collaborating with the US defense organization for construction activities in the Himalayas at -18oC temperatures is one of the major projects in military infrastructure being carried out for safeguarding potential risk of terrorists. Similar military infrastructure projects are carried out by countries is expected to generate revenue from this region.

North America and Europe is expected to expand the market at a moderate growth over the forecast period than others. This is due to the well establishment of the military infrastructure and border security in these regions.

List of Prominent Players in the Military Infrastructure Market:

Sr. No. Companies HEADQUARTERs 1. AECOM Los Angeles, California, United States 2. ANHAM Dubai, UAE 3. DynCorp International McLean, Virginia, United States 4. KBR Houston, Texas, United States 5. Lockheed Martin Bethesda, Maryland, United States 6. ManTech International Corp. Herndon, Virginia, United States 8. Aselsan Yenimahalle, Turkey 9. Fluor Irving, Texas, United States 10. GENCO Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States 11. L&T Group Mumbai, India

Recent Developments in the Industry:

October 2021, Lockheed Martin is developing a world-class portfolio of hypersonic technology, designed to protect our nation and deter our adversaries. The company continues building on that leadership with the opening of a new digital factory for hypersonic strike production in Courtland, Alabama. New Missile Assembly Factory Integrating Digital-First Technology Opens in Courtland.

August 2021, Amentum, a leading contractor to U.S. federal and allied governments, has been awarded a $90 million contract to support the Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Above Water Sensors (PEO IWS 2.0) and the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) with systems engineering services.

This market titled “Military Infrastructure Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered Type Army Navy Air Force

Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

