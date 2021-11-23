Electro Rent Announces New OEM Rental Partner, Quantifi Photonics

West Hills, CA, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electro Rent and Quantifi Photonics announced a new partnership to rent Quantifi Photonics automated test and measurement solutions to customers through Electro Rent’s global network, starting in North America with further expansion in 2022.

Today’s engineers and the organizations who employ them are actively seeking new ways to navigate supply chains and get products to market efficiently. As one of the world’s largest test equipment solution providers, Electro Rent is uniquely positioned to accelerate customer innovation with extensive availability of critical test and measurement equipment and flexible financial options. The addition of optical test solutions from Quantifi Photonics allows Electro Rent to better serve their current customer base, as well as expand their reach to include new customers in emerging markets.

The collaboration between the two companies will allow customers to leverage industry-leading solutions on a rental basis, enabling them to shift investments from a capital expenditure (CapEx) model, to an operational expenditure (OpEx) model in most cases, with flexibility on term duration, generally resulting in overall savings.

“Our expanding range of optical test solutions are used by customers in mixed-signal test and measurement systems, reducing complexity, lowering the cost of test, and accelerating time to market,” said Daniel Henmi, Vice President of Sales, North America, Quantifi Photonics. “We are excited to partner with a market leader, and are looking forward to serving Electro Rent's extensive network with our innovative products.”

Quantifi Photonics is an established leader in coherent optical communications test and measurement. The company offers benchtop and modular PXIe test instruments for a growing range of photonics applications. Quantifi Photonics is currently developing new products for optical transceiver manufacturers to perform a complete range of electrical and optical tests on high- data-rate optical transceivers within a single test platform.

“We’re excited to offer our customers rental access to Quantifi Photonics products. This partnership opens new opportunities for us, allowing us to expand our product offering into new markets--specifically, optical test rental solutions for the silicon photonics marketspace,” said Jason Lackey, Sr. Director of Marketing at Electro Rent.

About Electro Rent

Electro Rent is a leading global provider of test and technology solutions that enable customers to accelerate innovation and optimize investments. Electro Rent’s rental, leasing, sales, and asset optimization solutions serve industry-leading innovators in communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, education, and general electronics. The company has been serving loyal customers since 1965. More information is available at www.electrorent.com.

About Quantifi Photonics

Quantifi Photonics is on a mission to transform the world of photonics test and measurement. From its New Zealand headquarters, the company develops and manufactures benchtop and modular instruments and customized test solutions and is a key supplier to multinational technology companies and world-leading research organizations. From enabling ground-breaking experiments to driving highly efficient production testing, they work with customers to solve complex problems with experience and innovation. Discover more at www.quantifiphotonics.com.