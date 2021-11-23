Asia Pacific & Global Drag Reducing Additives Market Share Rise at 3.6% CAGR, Will Reach USD 927 Million by 2028, According to Vantage Market Research (VMR)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Drag Reducing Additives Market size is expected to reach USD 927 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Factors that driving the growth of Drag Reducing Additives Market are rising number of pharmaceutical industries, petrochemicals industries, growing healthcare sector and energy generation industries. The growth in expansion of chemical refinement, oil & gas industry, cement and construction industries, and paints and coating industries also fuel the market growth during the forecast period, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Drag Reducing Additives Market By Type (High Viscosity Glue, Low Viscosity Glue, Others), By Application(Oil and Gas Industry, Chemical Industry, Cement and Construction, Paints and Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Others) : Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028.” The market size stood at USD 726 million in 2020.



The report on drag reducing additives market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Market Overview:

Increase use of Drag Reducing Agents in medical field to stood the market

The key factor to drive the market growth of Drag Reducing Additives market is the high demand of Drag Reducing Agents in medical industry. It is basically used to percolate the spread of tumour cells. It reduces drag in arteries and veins to regularize the blood flow. This in turns fuel the demand of the market in the coming years. In addition, increase use of drag reducing agents in biomaterials such as gum, xylem and guar etc. is expected to expand the market in the near future.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample PDF Report (including COVID19 Impact Analysis, full TOC, Tables and Figures) @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/reports/drag-reducing-additives-dra-market-0266/request-sample

High demand of crude oil in various industries to propel the market

Increase in demand of crude oil in various industries such as energy generation, petrochemicals and oil & gas is attributed the fastest growth of drag reducing additives in the market. It is basically used to improve flow capacity and productivity of crude oil, thus to propel the drag reducing additives market growth in the projected years. In addition, increasing use of drag-reducing agents in friction resistance, oil and gas industry and for some other excellent properties projected the fastest growth of the market.

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific estimated the steady market growth due to the increasing oil & gas sector

Asia pacific is accounted the steady growth of drag reducing additives market during the forecast period. This is actually happens due to the expansion of various oil & gas industries in the region. This also increases the consumption of drag reducing additives in the region. This also propels the growth of drag reducing additives market in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Drag Reducing Additives Market:

SR. NO. COMPANIES HEADQUARTER 1. Baker Hughes Houston, Texas, United States 2. Flowchem Ahmedabad, Gujarat 3. Innospec Littleton, Colorado, United States 4. Lubrizol Specialty Products Inc. Houston, Texas, US 5. NuGenTec Emeryville, CA, United States 6. Oil Flux Americas Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 7. Superchem Technology Mumbai, Maharashtra, India 8. The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical Cangzhou, Xinchang 9. China National Petroleum Corporation Beijing, China

Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/reports/drag-reducing-additives-dra-market-0266

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. September 2021: HOUSTON and LONDON announced a new collaboration with leading energy technology company Baker Hughes. The collaboration agreement creates a new offering for customers by combining LYTT’s fiber optic data analytics and cloud-based software with Baker Hughes’ completions and well intervention hardware and service expertise.

2. March 2020: NuGenTec announced the production of emergency demand for NuRinse® Hand sanitizers.

This report of Drag Reducing Additives Market provides emerging market trends and provides insights to identify market opportunities. It also provides effective strategies to optimize the market positions.

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028

Segments Covered Type High Viscosity Glue Low Viscosity Glue Others

Application Oil and Gas Industry Chemical Industry Cement and Construction Paints and Coatings Pharmaceuticals Others

Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/reports/drag-reducing-additives-dra-market-0266/inquiry-before-buying

Table of Content –

Chapter No. 1: Introduction Report Scope Objectives of the Study USP & Key Offerings Target Audience Vantage Market Research Report Guidance/Walk-through Chapter No. 2: Premium Insights Market Snapshot Top Investment Pockets Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Type Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application Market Attractiveness Analysis, By North America Insights from Primary Respondents Chapter No. 3: Key Market Dynamics Introduction Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis

TOC to Continue...

Our Trending Reports: -

Spinal Implants Material Market: - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/spinal-implants-material-market-0520

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/spinal-implants-material-market-0520 Direct-to-consumer Relationship DNA Tests Market: - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/direct-to-consumer-relationship-dna-tests-market-0487

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/direct-to-consumer-relationship-dna-tests-market-0487 Neurosurgical Drills Market: - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/neurosurgical-drills-market-0201



About Us:

We, at (VMR) Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs