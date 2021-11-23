The Future of Microsurgery Market Economy Size Expected a Growth of USD 3.79 Billion by 2028, According to Vantage Market Research (VMR)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Microsurgery Market size is expected to reach USD 3.79 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The factors that bolster the Microsurgery Market during the forecast period are increasing R&D activities, surge in spending power of consumers in healthcare and technological advancements, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Microsurgery Market By Procedure (Transplantation, Free Tissue Transfer, Replantation, Treatment of Infertility), By Application (General surgery, Orthopaedic surgery , Oncology, Gynaecological surgery, Others), By End Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Research institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centres), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) : Global Market Assessment, 2021 - 2028”. The market size stood at USD 2.23 billion in 2020.



Market Overview :

Rapidly Growing Healthcare Sector is Expected to Augment the Market Demand

Development of the healthcare sector is increasing rapidly due to the rapid technological advancements and increased used of medical devices. These medical devices provide different types of operating techniques, owing the high demand of Microsurgery Market across the globe. Microsurgery is basically performed on cornea, retina, veins, soft tissue and others. This is attributed to the high demand of advanced medical equipment in the market. This is the key benefit to fuel the Microsurgery Market demand during the projected years. In addition to this, Microsurgery is majorly used in cosmetic plastic surgery, thus owing to raise the market growth in coming years.

Use of Microsurgery in Cosmetic Surgery to Boost the Market Value

Nowadays, many people in the developing nations are ready to spend money for minor cosmetic symptoms. Due to this economic speeding trends, there is huge amount of increase in the cosmetic surgery. This is attributed to the rapid growth of the Microsurgery Market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis :

Rise in Aging Population to Drive the market Demand in North America

North America is accounted the highest Microsurgical Market growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in the aging population in the region. More people in this region are facing some diseases like various forms of arthritis and cataracts, which is owing to boost the Microsurgical Market growth in the region.

Restraint: High Cost of Microsurgery:

High cost of Microsurgeries and lack of skilled labour are expected hamper the Market in the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Microsurgery Market:

SR. NO. COMPANIES HEADQUARTERS 1. S&T AG Linz, Austria 2. Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc. Birmingham, Alabama 3. Stryker Corporation Michigan, United States 4. Novartis AG Basel, Switzerland 5. Ethicon Inc Ohio, United States 6. Smith and Nephew London, United Kingdom 7. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Indiana, United States 8. Medtronic PLC Dublin, Ireland 9. Carl Zeiss Meditech AG Jena, Germany 10. Peter Lazic GmBH Tuttlingen, Germany 11. Microsurgery Instruments, Inc Texas United States 12. Tisurg medical instruments, Co, Ltd Jiangsu, China 13. Microline surgical Beverly, United States 14. Halma PLC Amersham, United Kingdom 15. AROsurgical Instruments California, United States 16. Medical Microinstruments Pisa, Italy

Recent Developments in the Industry :

1. November 2021: Novartis announced new publication in Cephalalgia of data showcasing superior tolerability and efficacy of Aimovig® for migraine prevention.

2. August 2021: Novartis launched the new Zolgensma trial. This is the world's most expensive one time therapy.

3. October 2020: Stryker announced the global launch of the industry’s first and only completely wireless hospital bed, ProCuity™. This intelligent bed was designed to reduce in-hospital patient falls at all acuity levels, improve nurse workflow efficiencies and safety, as well as help lower hospital costs.

4. October 2020: Medical Microinstruments (MMI) announced the development of Symani Surgical System which is the robotic system that allows surgeons to perform complex microsurgeries with less complication and ease to use.

This market titled “Microsurgery Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered Procedure Transplantation Free Tissue Transfer Replantation Treatment of Infertility

Application General surgery Orthopaedic surgery Oncology Gynaecological surgery Others

End Users Hospitals and Clinics Research institutes Ambulatory surgical centres

Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Table of Content:

Chapter No. 1: Introduction Report Scope Objectives of the Study USP & Key Offerings Target Audience Vantage Market Research Report Guidance/Walk-through Chapter No. 2: Premium Insights Market Snapshot Top Investment Pockets Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Procedure Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Livestock Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End-Use Market Attractiveness Analysis, By North America Insights from Primary Respondents Chapter No. 3: Key Market Dynamics Introduction Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis



TOC Continued..





Polymer Ligating Clips Market : - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/polymer-ligating-clips-market-0519

