Savvy Cleaner Celebrates Black Friday 365 Days a Year With Savvy Perks

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy Cleaner, the 'go-to' hub for cleaning businesses, gained obsessive fandom among its members in March of 2018 when they rolled out a new employee benefits program called Savvy Perks.

Savvy Perks, in tandem with America's #1 largest employee discount network Access Perks, offers employee discounts at 700,000 stores, restaurants, and services in 366 U.S. metropolitan and 576 micropolitan areas.

Savvy Cleaner Promotes Year-Round Black Friday Like Deals

"Many business owners wait until Black Friday to buy cleaning equipment, electronics or vehicles, in hopes of saving money," says Savvy Cleaner CEO, Angela Brown. "And if they don't have the money during that one weekend, it's easy to go into debt just to take advantage of a good deal.

With Savvy Perks, they can buy vacuums, uniforms, or countless other supplies when they need them and can afford them. This gives them good deals year-round and keeps them shopping throughout the year supporting other businesses.

The GPS-triggered app alerts you of savings wherever you are, all year long so you don't have to wait to fight the Black Friday crowds."

Savvy Perks Magnifies Your Black Friday Savings

"Of course, if you're going to shop on Black Friday, having Savvy Perks at your fingertips will help you rack up the savings," Brown laughs. "With employee pricing on fashion and apparel, groceries, and dining, you're bound to have a great time while keeping commerce in motion. The best part is with the app, there's never any need to track or clip coupons, just show your app at checkout, and bam! Instant savings that range on average from 10% to 25%."

About Savvy Cleaner

Savvy Cleaner is a global training and certification program for house cleaners and maids. Their mission is to raise the standards of house cleaning through proper training, tools, and techniques one cleaning business at a time.

About Savvy Perks

Savvy Perks is a program by Savvy Cleaner that offers cleaning business owners and their teams a way to access employee discounts on automotive repairs, clothing, beauty supplies, groceries, prescriptions, furniture, travel, education, electronics, car buying, and more.

