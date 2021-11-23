Manta Brings Korean Webcomics Stateside in a Big Way

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Korean webcomics app Manta , an offshoot of RIDI Corporation, has enlisted San Francisco-based agency Lemonade to spearhead its North American marketing activities. The teams will be collaborating on all digital and OOH marketing efforts, including an experiential installation at Comic-Con International: San Diego.

Manta, launched in 2020, is a webcomics platform built on a subscription model offering subscribers uninterrupted access to all content for just $3.99 a month. After engaging Lemonade earlier this year as its first U.S. agency, Manta is doubling down on the growing domestic popularity of Korean webcomics through an extensive marketing campaign for the upcoming season of Under The Oak Tree, a Manta exclusive.

Estimates put the Korean webcomics industry at over $577 million in value and its popularity in North America has surged in recent years. With over 3 million downloads already, Manta hopes to continue its growth and introduce more North American readers to its extensive catalog of unique webcomics.

Lemonade combines world-leading social marketing with in-house content production services, influencer marketing, and paid media teams to drive results for clients across the entertainment, gaming, CPG, emerging tech and Web3 industries. Their client list includes Square Enix, TikTok, IMAX, Hilton, and many more. Lemonade is proud to expand Manta's footprint in North America through experiential and digital innovation.

For Press Inquiries Contact

KD Cho -- Head of Manta Marketing

kd@ridi.com

Related Images











Image 1: Manta x Lemonade





Logos for Manta and Lemonade









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment