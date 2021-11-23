New York, NY, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The Saint Inu project has made several large cryptocurrency donations to charities across the world and is developing a first of its kind Play to Donate Gaming Platform- SIGMA.

Photo Available: Saint Inu: The Cryptocurrency that Keeps on Giving

All of this was made possible by a rather surprising donor.

The benefactor of these donations is a cryptocurrency project called Saint Inu that was created less than a month ago. In just that short period of time, the project has already donated upwards of $300,000 worth of cryptocurrency to charities and non-profits around the world through their Charity Platform.

The newly formed Saint Inu project has started to turn heads in both the Charity and Cryptocurrency space with their jaw dropping generosity. The team has a token that gives a percentage of each transaction towards donations to charities and the token holders, however, the team says that this is "simply just the beginning".

The Saint Inu Development Team is working to reimagine how we envision donating to charity. The project is developing and launching a first of its kind "Play to Donate" (P2D) gaming platform called the SIGMA Platform (Saint Inu Gaming and Metaverse Arcade Platform). This launchpad will allow its users to earn cryptocurrency on behalf of their favorite charities by simply playing the games on the platform.

The "Play to Earn" (P2E) model has already proven to be successful in the crypto industry with P2E games such as Axie Infinity and Decentraland garnering multi-billion-dollar evaluations. The Saint Inu team believes that the next major trend in the market will be P2D games that allow users to donate to causes simply by playing a game. According to the Lite Paper published last week, there will also be P2E games on the SIGMA Platform.

With several games scheduled to be released next year, the team is excited about the future of the SIGMA Platform. They believe the revenue generated from the upcoming games will allow them to regularly make 6-figure donations and disrupt the charity, cryptocurrency, and gaming industries.

In a space that can be so unforgiving, it’s a nice change of pace to see a project that is doing so much good for others.

For more information, please visit the Saint Inu Website, Twitter, or Telegram.



https://saintinu.com/

www.twitter.com/saint_inu

https://t.me/saintinuofficial



