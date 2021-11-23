Chalice Brands Ltd. Reports over 300% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA (1) as part of Record Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2021 Revenues of $8.0 Million Marks another Record and Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA(1)

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE: CHAL) (OTCQB: CHALF) (“Chalice” or the “Company”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, today announces its financial and operating results for the third quarter 2021. All amounts stated are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.



Third Quarter Highlights:

Record quarterly revenues from continuing operations of $8.0 million, a 29% year-over-year increase compared to $6.2 million for the same period in 2020, in part driven by a full quarter of revenues from the Company’s Homegrown Oregon stores.

63.7% growth in gross profit for third quarter 2021 of $3.6 million, or 45% gross margin, compared to $2.2 million or 36% gross margin for the same period in 2020. Gross margin improvements are due to an increased share of our vertical product growth and retail sales of our own Bald Peak flower.

Chalice branded products in the Homegrown stores have risen in the quarter from 3% pre-acquisition to 24%. In the Chalice branded retail stores, Chalice products reached a high of over 43% for the quarter compared to 20% for the same period in 2020, demonstrating a 115% year-over-year growth.

Record positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 of approximately $600,000 represents the fourth consecutive quarter of achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 and is over a 300% improvement compared to a loss of $260,000 1 for the same period in 2020.

of approximately $600,000 represents the fourth consecutive quarter of achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA and is over a 300% improvement compared to a loss of $260,000 for the same period in 2020. Record year-to-date revenue of $20.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 25% compared to $16.4 million for the same period in 2020 and almost matching total revenue for fiscal 2020 of $21.9 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA 1 was approximately $1.6 million, compared with a loss of approximately $1.9 million for the same period in 2020.

was approximately $1.6 million, compared with a loss of approximately $1.9 million for the same period in 2020. On September 16, the Company announced its Cannabliss & Co. retail acquisition from Acreage Holdings Inc. of four retail dispensaries located in Portland, Eugene, and Springfield, Oregon for total consideration of US$6.5 million. The Company continues to operate these stores under a management services agreement pending OLCC approval.

Subsequent to third quarter, on October 7, the Company announced the promotion of Meghan Miller to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

“The third quarter was another outstanding performance for Chalice as we accomplished record revenues and our most profitable quarter to date. During the quarter, we closed a transformative acquisition in Oregon of four retail dispensaries from Acreage, bolstering our retail footprint by 130% in the fiscal year. By maintaining our focus on profitable operations and accretive acquisitions, Chalice has immediately impacted the vertical contribution within the new stores ahead of schedule. The Chalice team is motivated by our strategic mission to capitalize on untapped opportunities in Oregon and other markets with significant room for consolidation, synergies, and vertical leverage,” commented Jeff Yapp, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chalice Brands.

Fiscal Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Financial Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 (“Q3 2021”), total revenue from continuing operations was $8.0 million as compared to $6.2 million for the same period in 2020 (“Q3 2020”). The 29% year-over-year increase is strongly attributed to a full quarter realizing Homegrown Oregon sales. Gross profit was up 63.7% compared to Q3 2020 at $3.6 million, or 45% of total revenue for Q3 2021, compared with $2.2 million, or 36% of total revenue, in Q3 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was approximately $600,000 for Q3 2021, compared with a loss of approximately $260,000 for Q3 2020, continuing the positive trend since fourth quarter 2020. This move to profitability was primarily driven by continued cost controls, increased contribution from Homegrown, and increased vertical product contribution in both Chalice and Homegrown. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA an important operational measure for the business and looks to continue to grow this important metric as the business scales.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, total revenue from continuing operations was $20.4 million, as compared to $16.4 million for the same period in 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, gross profit was $9.2 million, or 45% gross profit margin compared to $5.1 million or 31% for the same period in 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA1 was approximately $1.6 million, compared with a loss of approximately $1.9 million for the same period in 2020.

The Company’s interim financial statements for the third quarter 2021 and related MD&A have been filed on SEDAR and are available for review.

“Chalice is proud to have accomplished record revenue growth and profitable operations for four consecutive quarters. We remain diligent in executing our conservative capital allocation strategy which will ensure the Company is well positioned and prepared for both short and long-term growth and expansion. Despite the ongoing challenges facing the cannabis industry, our financial performance has never been stronger. For the remainder of the year and beyond, we will continue to focus on strengthening Chalice in a sustainable and profitable manner,” noted John Varghese, Executive Chairman.

1Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash compensation expenses, non-recurring promotional and investor relations expenses, one-time transaction fees and other non-cash charges that include impairments, start-up costs and extraordinary operational curtailment charges. Prior period amounts have been adjusted for the inclusion of fair value changes related to biological assets effective for Q3 2021 and forward.





CHALICE BRANDS LTD. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 CURRENT Cash $ 491,170 $ 905,149 Accounts receivable Note 5 323,793 108,308 Other receivables Note 5 414,970 737,185 Notes receivable 1,576,206 919,488 Sales tax recoverable 32,813 89,033 Biological assets Note 6 566,655 455,045 Inventory Note 6 4,603,057 2,304,501 Prepaid expenses and deposits 618,213 376,080 Total current assets 8,626,877 5,894,789 Property, plant and equipment Note 7 2,621,088 2,361,357 Other receivables Note 5 842,440 836,235 Right-of-use assets, net Note 8 5,307,935 4,132,035 Intangible assets, net Note 9 13,568,738 10,737,423 Goodwill Note 9 13,398,793 4,056,172 Total assets $ 44,365,871 $ 28,018,011 LIABILITIES CURRENT Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 4,070,488 $ 3,432,525 Interest payable 43,619 - Income taxes payable 2,046,841 1,003,604 Deferred income tax payable 510,007 55,039 Sales tax payable 652,796 217,789 Current portion of long-term debt Note 12 25,846 22,171 Current portion of notes payable Note 12 417,338 119,533 Convertible debentures carried at fair value Note 10 - 5,575,273 Consideration payable - cash portion Note 12 713,280 - Consideration payable - equity portion Note 12 4,566,390 - Lease liability Note 11 1,054,621 949,496 Total current liabilities 14,101,226 11,375,430 Notes payable Note 12 1,706,243 - Long-term debt Note 12 119,683 134,675 Long-term lease liability Note 11 5,408,452 4,372,395 Warrant liability Note 13 1,627,495 - Derivative liability Note 10 170,742 - Convertible debentures carried at amortized cost Note 10 2,832,208 - Consideration payable - cash portion Note 12 1,569,758 1,824,533 Consideration payable - equity portion Note 12 39,390 4,838,780 Total liabilities 27,575,197 22,545,813 EQUITY Share capital Note 14 164,336,386 149,754,502 Warrant reserve Note 15 170,901 1,079 Share option reserve Note 16 3,944,102 4,070,474 Contributed surplus 2,329,997 2,329,997 Deficit (154,347,596 ) (150,683,854 ) Equity attributable to shareholder of the Company 16,433,790 5,472,198 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 356,884 - Total equity 16,790,674 5,472,198 Total liabilities and equity $ 44,365,871 $ 28,018,011





CHALICE BRANDS LTD. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Product sales Note 21 $ 7,564,444 $ 5,765,970 $ 19,183,649 $ 15,318,207 Royalty and other revenue Note 21 447,463 430,086 1,252,414 1,064,886 Total Revenue 8,011,907 6,196,056 20,436,063 16,383,093 Inventory expensed to cost of sales Note 6, 21 4,608,488 4,033,002 11,960,838 11,038,401 Gross margin, excluding fair value items 3,403,419 2,163,054 8,475,225 5,344,692 Fair value changes in biological assets included in inventory sold Note 6, 21 323,803 (14,125 ) 286,194 (48,483 ) (Gain) loss on changes in fair value of biological assets Note 6, 21 (551,401 ) 98,853 (1,037,581 ) 295,009 Gross profit 3,631,017 2,078,326 9,226,612 5,098,166 Expenses General and administration 3,197,464 2,215,291 8,165,255 6,714,321 Share-based compensation Note 16 99,789 41,517 298,727 264,793 Sales and marketing 373,205 478,724 1,149,241 1,552,778 Depreciation and amortization Note 7, 9 484,721 239,751 933,392 775,489 Total expenses 4,155,179 2,975,283 10,546,615 9,307,381 Loss before items noted below (524,162 ) (896,957 ) (1,320,003 ) (4,209,215 ) Interest expense Note 10,11,12 519,713 350,265 1,404,348 1,449,109 Transaction costs 248,349 127 334,889 41,178 Loss on disposal of assets Note 7 - (10,139 ) 6,233 307,700 Other losses 12,453 70,249 100,566 32,029 Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities Note 13 (2,377,547 ) - (1,092,337 ) - Loss on change in fair value of convertible debentures Note 10 - 565,328 172,956 565,328 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of derivative liabilities Note 10 (278,141 ) - 96,118 - Loss on debt extinguishment Note 10 - - 88,079 - Income (loss) before income taxes 1,351,011 (1,872,787 ) (2,430,855 ) (6,604,559 ) Current income tax expense 600,650 848,379 1,418,095 1,511,595 Net income (loss) 750,361 (2,721,166 ) (3,848,950 ) (8,116,154 ) Other comprehensive loss Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests $ (39,377 ) $ - $ (54,431 ) $ - Comprehensive income (loss) $ 789,738 $ (2,721,166 ) $ (3,794,519 ) $ (8,116,154 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.01 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 59,237,024 38,322,636 55,300,678 37,427,844





Adjusted EBITDA For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Loss before income taxes $ 1,351,011 $ (1,872,787 ) $ (2,430,855 ) $ (6,604,559 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 725,356 476,733 1,638,563 1,548,121 Fair value changes on debt and equity instruments (2,655,688 ) 565,328 (735,184 ) 565,328 Share based compensation 99,789 41,517 298,727 264,793 Interest expense, net 519,713 350,265 1,404,348 1,449,109 Transaction costs 248,349 127 334,889 41,178 Start-up costs(1) 211,939 59,924 382,685 179,120 Nevada curtailment expenses and other (2) 12,222 60,093 115,519 276,883 Non-cash non-recurring investor relations 40,898 - 128,925 - Restructuring and severance cost 30,895 - 39,249 - Non-recurring promotional costs (3) - - 297,443 - Costs related to share consolidation and name change - - 26,442 - Impairments and other 12,453 60,110 106,799 339,729 Adjusted EBITDA $ 596,938 $ (258,690 ) $ 1,607,551 $ (1,940,298 ) (1) Write-off of significant start up costs related to the Company's California business and Fifth & Root (2) Losses experienced in Nevada due to unexpected shut down and facility abandonment due to COVID-19 (3) Promotional costs include non-recurring discounts and promotional campaigns

