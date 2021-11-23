WISeKey, Luminaries21.com and OISTE.ORG Foundation signed a strategic agreement to launch high level NFTs for Good by WISe.ART with the support of 1090 worldwide leader members of Luminaries 21

The cooperation includes the development of a metaverse for world leaders and celebrities from Luminaries 21, to create NFTs for Good in order to promote sustainable causes

GENEVA / New York – November 23, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, today announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with Luminaries21.com and OISTE.ORG Foundation, to develop high-end nonfungible tokens (NFTs) specifically designed for world leaders, celebrities and influencers with very large ecosystems. The NFTs will be combined with specific social causes in order to develop and fund concrete solutions targeting the United Nations global sustainable goals, among others.

NFT projects on the pipeline in cooperation with Luminaries 21 include several activities in cooperation with leading humanitarian agencies.

Luminaries 21 will work together with WISekey and OISTE.ORG foundation, to encourage NFT humanitarian specific causes. The OISTE Foundation supports many global organizations that focus on human rights and sustainable development projects, and so does Luminaries 21.

In the words of Alberto Diez, president and founder of Luminaries 21, “NFTs are one of the 20 lines of additional income to increase the profitability of our clients, and WISeKey is the ideal partner, not only because of its advanced leading technology, but also for the added value that represents being in the hands of world leaders in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence."

Specifically, the OISTE Foundation:

The WISe.ART NFT marketplace platform is secured by WISeKey’s various security technologies enabling the authentication of digital identity based NFTs, physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process. The user is in full control of its WISeID NFT and other NFTs need to request access to its identity information so WISeID NFTs users can decide by themselves what level of information they wish to share, thus keeping full control. The WISeKey approach to the Metaverse has as objective to provide safe infrastructure identity services based on blockchain technologies for a wide range of users, including individuals, corporations and government institutions. As our digital lives become increasingly digitalized, Metaverse will leverage the advantages of the internet to establish a virtual world for its users. Businesses and communities will depend on users’ digital identities to manage assets.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

About Luminaries 21

Luminaries 21 is a global company for innovative and creative sponsoring, and we are recognized as a trusted partner and an objective resource for quite 1090 World Leaders. We work with a large number of the best- known and most iconic companies in excess of 100 sectors. Comingling traditional sectors, media, and entertainment coinage, we invest in emotional chances that undermine the established order. We are advisors to the world's leading companies, helping them solve the key issues and difficulties they face, even before they occur, and communicate with the world's top leaders to improve their reputation and transactions so that they are fully aligned with their corporate goals and global strategies. For more information, visit www.luminaries21.com

