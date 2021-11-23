Oxford to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on December 8, 2021

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) will report its fiscal third quarter ended October 30, 2021 financial results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 after the market close. The Company will also hold a conference call with senior management to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.oxfordinc.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through December 22, 2021 and by phone by dialing (412) 317-6671 access code 13724975.

About Oxford