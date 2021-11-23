Rover Announces Closing of Follow-On Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. (“Rover”) (NASDAQ: ROVR), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,900,000 shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders at a price to the public of $10.00 per share, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 900,000 shares of Rover’s Class A common stock from certain of the selling stockholders. Rover will not receive any proceeds from any sales of shares by the selling stockholders.



Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as lead bookrunners and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and Canaccord Genuity LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 18, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Media:

Kristin Sandberg

pr@rover.com

(360) 510-6365

Investor Relations:

Brinlea Johnson

brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

(415) 269-2645