Nature’s Sunshine to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences:
Sidoti Micro Cap Investor Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, December 8th at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: Link
Wolfe Global Consumer Growth Conference
Attending: Wednesday, December 15th
Where: Virtual 1x1 meeting format
To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or Nature’s Sunshine Products’ investor relations team at NATR@gatewayir.com
About Nature’s Sunshine Products
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.
Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
NATR@gatewayir.com