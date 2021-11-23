HP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP (NYSE: HPQ)

Fiscal 2021 GAAP diluted net earnings per share ("EPS") of $5.33 1 , above the previously provided outlook of $3.56 to $3.62 per share

Fiscal 2021 net revenue of $63.5 billion, up 12.1% from the prior-year period

Fiscal 2021 net cash provided by operating activities of $6.4 billion 1 , free cash flow of $4.2 billion

Fourth quarter GAAP diluted net EPS of $2.71 1 , above the previously provided outlook of $0.82 to $0.88 per share

Fourth quarter net revenue of $16.7 billion, up 9.3% from the prior-year period

Fourth quarter net cash provided by operating activities of $2.8 billion 1 , free cash flow of $0.9 billion

HP Inc.'s fiscal 2021 full-year and fourth quarter financial performance

FY21 FY20 Y/Y Q4 FY21 Q4 FY20 Y/Y GAAP net revenue ($B) $ 63.5 $ 56.6 12.1% $ 16.7 $ 15.3 9.3% GAAP operating margin 8.4% 6.1% 2.3 pts 7.4% 6.5% 0.9 pts GAAP net earnings1 ($B) $ 6.5 $ 2.8 129% $ 3.1 $ 0.7 364% GAAP diluted net EPS1 $ 5.33 $ 2.00 167% $ 2.71 $ 0.49 453% Non-GAAP operating margin2 9.1% 7.2% 1.9 pts 8.1% 6.9% 1.2 pts Non-GAAP net earnings2 ($B) $ 4.6 $ 3.2 43% $ 1.1 $ 0.8 29% Non-GAAP diluted net EPS2 $ 3.79 $ 2.28 66% $ 0.94 $ 0.62 52% Net cash provided by operating activities1 ($B) $ 6.4 $ 4.3 48% $ 2.8 $ 1.9 52% Free cash flow2 ($B) $ 4.2 $ 3.9 7% $ 0.9 $ 1.8 (48)%

Notes

GAAP net earnings and Net cash provided by operating activities includes a net impact of $1,771 million for one-time Oracle Corporation (“Oracle”) litigation proceeds. This has resulted in an impact of $1.55 and $1.45 on the GAAP diluted net earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2021, respectively. Information about HP Inc.'s use of non-GAAP financial information is provided under "Use of non-GAAP financial information" below.

Net revenue and EPS results

HP Inc. and its subsidiaries (“HP”) announced fiscal 2021 net revenue of $63.5 billion, up 12.1% (up 10.2% in constant currency) from the prior-year period.

Fiscal 2021 GAAP diluted net EPS was $5.33, up from $2.00 in the prior-year period and above the previously provided outlook of $3.56 to $3.62. Fiscal 2021 non-GAAP diluted net EPS was $3.79, up from $2.28 in the prior-year period and above the previously provided outlook of $3.69 to $3.75. Fiscal 2021 non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net EPS exclude after-tax adjustments of $1,883 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, related to restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, amortization of intangible assets, non-operating retirement-related (credits)/charges, defined benefit plan settlement (gains)/charges, Oracle litigation proceeds, debt extinguishment costs, and tax adjustments.

Fourth quarter net revenue was $16.7 billion, up 9.3% (up 6.9% in constant currency) from the prior-year period.

Fourth quarter GAAP diluted net EPS was $2.71, up from $0.49 in the prior-year period and above the previously provided outlook of $0.82 to $0.88. Fourth quarter non-GAAP diluted net EPS was $0.94, up from $0.62 in the prior-year period and above the previously provided outlook of $0.84 to $0.90. Fourth quarter non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net EPS exclude after-tax adjustments of $2,023 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, related to restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, amortization of intangible assets, non-operating retirement-related (credits)/charges, defined benefit plan settlement (gains)/charges, Oracle litigation proceeds, and tax adjustments.

“Our results reflect a growth-oriented company on its front foot and hitting its stride. We delivered a very strong quarter to close out an exceptional year of double-digit revenue, operating profit and EPS growth while returning record levels of capital to shareholders,” said Enrique Lores, HP President and CEO. “HP is at the heart of hybrid with an innovative portfolio of hardware, software and subscriptions that position the company well for sustained growth in fiscal year 2022 and beyond.”

Asset management

HP generated $6.4 billion in net cash provided by operating activities and $4.2 billion of free cash flow in fiscal 2021. Free cash flow includes net cash provided by operating activities of $6.4 billion adjusted for net Oracle litigation proceeds of $1,771 million, net investments in leases of $111 million and net investments in property, plant and equipment of $582 million. HP utilized $6.2 billion of cash during fiscal 2021 to repurchase approximately 224 million shares of common stock in the open market. When combined with the $938 million of cash used to pay dividends, HP returned 172% of its free cash flow to shareholders in fiscal 2021.

HP's net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $2.8 billion. Accounts receivable ended the quarter at $5.5 billion, up 1 day quarter over quarter to 30 days. Inventory ended the quarter at $7.9 billion, down 9 days quarter over quarter to 53 days. Accounts payable ended the quarter at $16.1 billion, down 12 days quarter over quarter to 108 days.

HP generated $0.9 billion of free cash flow in the fourth quarter. Free cash flow includes net cash provided by operating activities of $2.8 billion adjusted for net Oracle litigation proceeds of $1,771 million, net investments in leases of $33 million and net investments in property, plant and equipment of $172 million.

In the fourth quarter, HP returned $2.0 billion to shareholders. HP utilized $1.8 billion of cash during the quarter to repurchase approximately 61 million shares of common stock in the open market and paid a cash dividend of $219 million. As a result, HP returned 210% of its fourth quarter free cash flow to shareholders. HP exited the quarter with $4.3 billion in gross cash, which includes cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $5 million included in other current assets.

Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter segment results

Personal Systems net revenue was $11.8 billion, up 13% year over year (up 10% in constant currency) with a 6.5% operating margin. Consumer PCs net revenue decreased 3% and Commercial PCs net revenue increased 25%. Total units were down 9% with Notebooks units down 12% and Desktops units up 2%.





Printing net revenue was $4.9 billion, up 1% year over year (flat in constant currency) with a 17.0% operating margin. Total hardware units were down 26% with Consumer units down 28% and Commercial units down 12%. Consumer net revenue was down 6% and Commercial net revenue was up 19%. Supplies net revenue was down 2% (down 3% in constant currency).

Outlook



For the fiscal 2022 first quarter, HP estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.92 to $0.98 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.99 to $1.05. Fiscal 2022 first quarter non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimates exclude $0.07 per diluted share, primarily related to restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, amortization of intangible assets, non-operating retirement-related (credits)/charges, tax adjustments and the related tax impact on these items.

For fiscal 2022, HP estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $3.86 to $4.06 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $4.07 to $4.27. Fiscal 2022 non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimates exclude $0.21 per diluted share, primarily related to restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, amortization of intangible assets, non-operating retirement-related (credits)/charges, tax adjustments and the related tax impact on these items. For fiscal 2022, HP anticipates generating free cash flow of at least $4.5 billion.

More information on HP's earnings, including additional financial analysis and an earnings overview presentation, is available on HP's Investor Relations website at investor.hp.com .

HP's FY21 Q4 earnings conference call is accessible via audio webcast at w ww.hp.com/investor/2021Q4Webcast .

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com .

Use of non-GAAP financial information

To supplement HP’s consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis, HP provides net revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP total operating expense, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted net EPS, free cash flow, gross cash and net cash (debt) financial measures. HP also provides forecasts of non-GAAP diluted net EPS and free cash flow. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below or elsewhere in the materials accompanying this news release. In addition, an explanation of the ways in which HP’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate its business, the substance behind HP’s decision to use these non-GAAP measures, the material limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP measures, the manner in which HP’s management compensates for those limitations, and the substantive reasons why HP’s management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors is included under “Use of non-GAAP financial measures” after the tables below. This additional non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net revenue, operating expense, operating profit, operating margin, tax rate, net earnings, diluted net EPS, cash (used in)/ provided by operating activities or cash and cash equivalents prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of HP Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any statements regarding the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions by governments, businesses and individuals in response to the situation; projections of net revenue, margins, expenses, effective tax rates, net earnings, net earnings per share, cash flows, benefit plan funding, deferred taxes, share repurchases, foreign currency exchange rates or other financial items; any projections of the amount, timing or impact of cost savings or restructuring and other charges, planned structural cost reductions and productivity initiatives; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including, but not limited to, our business model and transformation, our sustainability goals, our go-to-market strategy, the execution of restructuring plans and any resulting cost savings, net revenue or profitability improvements or other financial impacts; any statements concerning the expected development, demand, performance, market share or competitive performance relating to products or services; any statements concerning potential supply constraints, component shortages, manufacturing disruptions or logistics challenges; any statements regarding current or future macroeconomic trends or events and the impact of those trends and events on HP and its financial performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims, disputes or other litigation matters; any statements of expectation or belief, including with respect to the timing and expected benefits of acquisitions and other business combination and investment transactions; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements can also generally be identified by words such as “future,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “can,” “may,” and similar terms.

Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include factors relating to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions by governments, businesses and individuals in response to the situation, the effects of which may give rise to or amplify the risks associated with many of these factors listed here; HP’s ability to execute on its strategic plan, including the previously announced initiatives, business model changes and transformation; execution of planned structural cost reductions and productivity initiatives; HP’s ability to complete any contemplated share repurchases, other capital return programs or other strategic transactions; the need to address the many challenges facing HP’s businesses; the competitive pressures faced by HP’s businesses; risks associated with executing HP’s strategy and business model changes and transformation; successfully innovating, developing and executing HP’s go-to-market strategy, including online, omnichannel and contractual sales, in an evolving distribution and reseller landscape; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; successfully competing and maintaining the value proposition of HP’s products, including supplies; the need to manage (and reliance on) third-party suppliers, including with respect to component shortages, and the need to manage HP’s global, multi-tier distribution network, limit potential misuse of pricing programs by HP’s channel partners, adapt to new or changing marketplaces and effectively deliver HP’s services; challenges to HP’s ability to accurately forecast inventories, demand and pricing, which may be due to HP’s multi-tiered channel, sales of HP’s products to unauthorized resellers or unauthorized resale of HP’s products or our uneven sales cycle; integration and other risks associated with business combination and investment transactions; the results of the restructuring plans, including estimates and assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of HP’s business) and the anticipated benefits of the restructuring plans; the protection of HP’s intellectual property assets, including intellectual property licensed from third parties; the hiring and retention of key employees; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical trends and events, including the effects of inflation; risks associated with HP’s international operations; the execution and performance of contracts by HP and its suppliers, customers, clients and partners, including logistical challenges with respect to such execution and performance; changes in estimates and assumptions HP makes in connection with the preparation of its financial statements; disruptions in operations from system security risks, data protection breaches, cyberattacks, extreme weather conditions, medical epidemics or pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and other natural or manmade disasters or catastrophic events; the impact of changes to federal, state, local and foreign laws and regulations, including environmental regulations and tax laws; potential impacts, liabilities and costs from pending or potential investigations, claims and disputes; and other risks that are described in HP’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 and HP’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As in prior periods, the financial information set forth in this document, including any tax-related items, reflects estimates based on information available at this time. While HP believes these estimates to be reasonable, these amounts could differ materially from reported amounts in HP’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021 and October 31, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2022, and HP’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date of this document and HP assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

HP’s Investor Relations website at investor.hp.com contains a significant amount of information about HP, including financial and other information for investors. HP encourages investors to visit its website from time to time, as information is updated, and new information is posted. The content of HP’s website is not incorporated by reference into this document or in any other report or document HP files with the SEC, and any references to HP’s website are intended to be inactive textual references only.





HP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended October 31, 2021 July 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 Net revenue $ 16,675 $ 15,289 $ 15,258 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 13,410 11,901 12,579 Research and development 445 477 381 Selling, general and administrative 1,474 1,408 1,244 Restructuring and other charges 29 56 31 Acquisition-related charges 28 24 2 Amortization of intangible assets 51 42 29 Total costs and expenses 15,437 13,908 14,266 Earnings from operations 1,238 1,381 992 Interest and other, net(a) 2,315 (55 ) (216 ) Earnings before taxes 3,553 1,326 776 Provision for taxes(a) (454 ) (218 ) (108 ) Net earnings $ 3,099 $ 1,108 $ 668 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 2.75 $ 0.94 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 2.71 $ 0.92 $ 0.49 Cash dividends declared per share $ — $ 0.39 $ — Weighted-average shares used to compute net earnings per share: Basic 1,128 1,185 1,347 Diluted 1,142 1,199 1,356

(a) Interest and other, net and Provision for taxes includes a gain and corresponding tax expense, respectively, from the one time Oracle litigation proceeds for the three months ended October 31, 2021.





HP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts)





Twelve months ended October 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 Net revenue $ 63,487 $ 56,639 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 50,070 46,202 Research and development 1,907 1,478 Selling, general and administrative 5,741 4,906 Restructuring and other charges 245 462 Acquisition-related charges 68 16 Amortization of intangible assets 154 113 Total costs and expenses 58,185 53,177 Earnings from operations 5,302 3,462 Interest and other, net(a) 2,209 (231 ) Earnings before taxes 7,511 3,231 Provision for taxes(a) (1,008 ) (387 ) Net earnings $ 6,503 $ 2,844 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 5.38 $ 2.01 Diluted $ 5.33 $ 2.00 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.78 $ 0.70 Weighted-average shares used to compute net earnings per share: Basic 1,208 1,413 Diluted 1,220 1,420

(a) Interest and other, net and Provision for taxes includes a gain and corresponding tax expense, respectively, from the one time Oracle litigation proceeds for the twelve months ended October 31, 2021.



HP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTMENTS TO GAAP NET EARNINGS, EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS,

OPERATING MARGIN AND DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended October 31, 2021 July 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 Amounts Diluted

net earnings

per share Amounts Diluted

net earnings

per share Amounts Diluted

net earnings

per share GAAP net earnings $ 3,099 $ 2.71 $ 1,108 $ 0.92 $ 668 $ 0.49 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and other charges 29 0.02 56 0.04 31 0.02 Acquisition-related charges 28 0.02 24 0.02 2 — Amortization of intangible assets 51 0.04 42 0.04 29 0.02 Debt extinguishment costs — — 16 0.01 — — Oracle litigation proceeds (2,304 ) (2.01 ) — — — — Defined benefit plan settlement (gains) charges (37 ) (0.03 ) — — 214 0.16 Non-operating retirement-related credits (38 ) (0.03 ) (39 ) (0.03 ) (57 ) (0.04 ) Tax adjustments(a) 248 0.22 (9 ) — (52 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP net earnings $ 1,076 $ 0.94 $ 1,198 $ 1.00 $ 835 $ 0.62 GAAP earnings from operations $ 1,238 $ 1,381 $ 992 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and other charges 29 56 31 Acquisition-related charges 28 24 2 Amortization of intangible assets 51 42 29 Non-GAAP earnings from operations $ 1,346 $ 1,503 $ 1,054 GAAP operating margin 7.4 % 9.0 % 6.5 % Non-GAAP adjustments 0.7 % 0.8 % 0.4 % Non-GAAP operating margin 8.1 % 9.8 % 6.9 %

(a) Includes tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.





HP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTMENTS TO GAAP NET EARNINGS, EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS,

OPERATING MARGIN AND DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts)





Twelve months ended October 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 Amounts Diluted

net earnings

per share Amounts Diluted

net earnings

per share GAAP net earnings $ 6,503 $ 5.33 $ 2,844 $ 2.00 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and other charges 245 0.20 462 0.33 Acquisition-related charges 68 0.06 16 0.01 Amortization of intangible assets 154 0.13 113 0.08 Debt extinguishment costs 16 0.01 40 0.03 Oracle litigation proceeds (2,304 ) (1.89 ) — — Defined benefit plan settlement (gains) charges (37 ) (0.03 ) 214 0.15 Non-operating retirement-related credits (153 ) (0.13 ) (225 ) (0.16 ) Tax adjustments(a) 128 0.11 (230 ) (0.16 ) Non-GAAP net earnings $ 4,620 $ 3.79 $ 3,234 $ 2.28 GAAP earnings from operations $ 5,302 $ 3,462 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and other charges 245 462 Acquisition-related charges 68 16 Amortization of intangible assets 154 113 Non-GAAP earnings from operations $ 5,769 $ 4,053 GAAP operating margin 8.4 % 6.1 % Non-GAAP adjustments 0.7 % 1.1 % Non-GAAP operating margin 9.1 % 7.2 %

(a) Includes tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.



HP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In millions)





As of October 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,299 $ 4,864 Accounts receivable, net 5,511 5,381 Inventory 7,930 5,963 Other current assets 4,430 4,440 Total current assets 22,170 20,648 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,546 2,627 Goodwill 6,803 6,380 Other non-current assets 7,091 5,026 Total assets $ 38,610 $ 34,681 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Notes payable and short-term borrowings $ 1,106 $ 674 Accounts payable 16,075 14,704 Other current liabilities 11,915 10,842 Total current liabilities 29,096 26,220 Long-term debt 6,386 5,543 Other non-current liabilities 4,778 5,146 Stockholders' deficit (1,650 ) (2,228 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 38,610 $ 34,681





HP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In millions)







Three months ended October 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 3,099 $ 668 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 200 196 Stock-based compensation expense 70 57 Restructuring and other charges 29 31 Deferred taxes on earnings (512) (76) Defined benefit plan settlement (gains) charges (37) 214 Other, net 186 44 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (583) (124) Inventory 61 (139) Accounts payable 117 398 Net investment in leases (33) (40) Taxes on earnings 45 91 Restructuring and other (39) (77) Other assets and liabilities 245 631 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,848 1,874 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (172) (116) Purchases of available-for-sale securities and other investments (4) (160) Maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities and other investments 21 114 Collateral posted for derivative instruments 27 77 Payment made in connection with business acquisition, net of cash acquired (272) — Net cash used in investing activities (400) (85) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from short-term borrowings with original maturities less than 90 days, net 400 — Proceed from short-term borrowings with original maturities greater than 90 days — 8 Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs 47 30 Payment of debt (53) (61) Stock-based award activities and others (9) (3) Repurchase of common stock (1,754) (1,340) Cash dividends paid (219) (238) Net cash used in financing activities (1,588) (1,604) Increase in cash and cash equivalent 860 185 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,439 4,679 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,299 $ 4,864







HP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In millions)







Twelve months ended October 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 6,503 $ 2,844 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 785 789 Stock-based compensation expense 330 278 Restructuring and other charges 245 462 Deferred taxes on earnings (605 ) 70 Defined benefit plan settlement (gains) charges (37 ) 214 Other, net 440 325 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (80 ) 575 Inventory (2,164 ) (386 ) Accounts payable 1,257 (35 ) Net investment in leases (111 ) (152 ) Taxes on earnings 64 (147 ) Restructuring and other (205 ) (489 ) Other assets and liabilities (13 ) (32 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,409 4,316 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (582 ) (580 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment — 3 Purchases of available-for-sale securities and other investments (28 ) (693 ) Maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities and other investments 304 417 Collateral posted for derivative instruments 148 (163 ) Payment made in connection with business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (854 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (1,012 ) (1,016 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from short-term borrowings with original maturities less than 90 days, net 400 — Proceed from short-term borrowings with original maturities greater than 90 days 22 27 Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs 2,099 3,081 Payment of debt (1,245 ) (1,849 ) Stock-based award activities and others (51 ) (128 ) Repurchase of common stock (6,249 ) (3,107 ) Cash dividends paid (938 ) (997 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,962 ) (2,973 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalent (565 ) 327 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,864 4,537 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,299 $ 4,864





HP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT/BUSINESS UNIT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(In millions)





Three months ended Change (%) October 31, 2021 July 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 Q/Q Y/Y Net revenue: Notebooks $ 8,339 $ 7,328 $ 7,405 14 % 13 % Desktops 2,510 2,246 2,253 12 % 11 % Workstations 492 388 355 27 % 39 % Other 454 444 419 2 % 8 % Personal Systems 11,795 10,406 10,432 13 % 13 % Supplies 3,057 3,092 3,131 (1 ) % (2 ) % Commercial 1,097 1,070 923 3 % 19 % Consumer 725 720 772 1 % (6 ) % Printing 4,879 4,882 4,826 — % 1 % Corporate Investments(a) 2 — — NM NM Total segment net revenue 16,676 15,288 15,258 9 % 9 % Other(a) (1 ) 1 — NM NM Total net revenue $ 16,675 $ 15,289 $ 15,258 9 % 9 % Earnings before taxes: Personal Systems $ 764 $ 869 $ 528 Printing 830 857 713 Corporate Investments (14 ) (20 ) (27 ) Total segment earnings from operations 1,580 1,706 1,214 Corporate and unallocated cost and other (164 ) (134 ) (103 ) Stock-based compensation expense (70 ) (69 ) (57 ) Restructuring and other charges (29 ) (56 ) (31 ) Acquisition-related charges (28 ) (24 ) (2 ) Amortization of intangible assets (51 ) (42 ) (29 ) Interest and other, net 2,315 (55 ) (216 ) Total earnings before taxes $ 3,553 $ 1,326 $ 776

(a) "NM" represents not meaningful.





HP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT/BUSINESS UNIT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(In millions)





Twelve months ended Change (%) October 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 Y/Y Net revenue: Notebooks $ 30,522 $ 25,766 18 % Desktops 9,381 9,806 (4 ) % Workstations 1,669 1,816 (8 ) % Other 1,787 1,609 11 % Personal Systems 43,359 38,997 11 % Supplies 12,632 11,586 9 % Commercial 4,209 3,539 19 % Consumer 3,287 2,516 31 % Printing 20,128 17,641 14 % Corporate Investments(a) 3 2 NM Total segment net revenue 63,490 56,640 12 % Other(a) (3 ) (1 ) NM Total net revenue $ 63,487 $ 56,639 12 % Earnings before taxes: Personal Systems $ 3,101 $ 2,312 Printing 3,636 2,495 Corporate Investments (96 ) (69 ) Total segment earnings from operations 6,641 4,738 Corporate and unallocated cost and other (542 ) (407 ) Stock-based compensation expense (330 ) (278 ) Restructuring and other charges (245 ) (462 ) Acquisition-related charges (68 ) (16 ) Amortization of intangible assets (154 ) (113 ) Interest and other, net 2,209 (231 ) Total earnings before taxes $ 7,511 $ 3,231

(a) "NM" represents not meaningful.





HP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN SUMMARY

(Unaudited)





Three months ended Change (pts) October 31, 2021 July 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 Q/Q Y/Y Segment operating margin: Personal Systems 6.5 % 8.4 % 5.1 % (1.9 ) pts 1.4 pts Printing 17.0 % 17.6 % 14.8 % (0.6 ) pts 2.2 pts Corporate Investments(a) NM NM NM NM NM Total segment 9.5 % 11.2 % 8.0 % (1.7 ) pts 1.5 pts

(a) "NM" represents not meaningful.





HP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CALCULATION OF DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended October 31, 2021 July 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 Numerator: GAAP net earnings $ 3,099 $ 1,108 $ 668 Non-GAAP net earnings $ 1,076 $ 1,198 $ 835 Denominator: Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net earnings per share 1,128 1,185 1,347 Dilutive effect of employee stock plans(a) 14 14 9 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share 1,142 1,199 1,356 GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 2.71 $ 0.92 $ 0.49 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.94 $ 1.00 $ 0.62

(a) Includes any dilutive effect of restricted stock units, stock options and performance-based awards.





HP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CALCULATION OF DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts)





Twelve months ended October 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 Numerator: GAAP net earnings $ 6,503 $ 2,844 Non-GAAP net earnings $ 4,620 $ 3,234 Denominator: Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net earnings per share 1,208 1,413 Dilutive effect of employee stock plans(a) 12 7 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share 1,220 1,420 GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 5.33 $ 2.00 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 3.79 $ 2.28

(a) Includes any dilutive effect of restricted stock units, stock options and performance-based awards.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures

To supplement HP’s consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, HP provides net revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP total operating expense, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted net EPS, free cash flow, gross cash and net cash (debt). HP also provides forecasts of non-GAAP diluted net EPS and free cash flow.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed in accordance with, or as an alternative to, GAAP in the United States. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables above or elsewhere in the materials accompanying this news release.

Use and economic substance of non-GAAP financial measures

Net revenue on a constant currency basis excludes the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations calculated by translating current period revenues using monthly exchange rates from the comparative period and excluding any hedging impact recognized in the current period. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined to exclude the effects of any amounts relating to restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, and amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net EPS consist of net earnings or diluted net EPS excluding those same charges, defined benefit plan settlement (gains)/charges, non-operating retirement related (credits)/charges, debt extinguishment costs, Oracle litigation proceeds, tax adjustments and the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each non-GAAP item.

HP’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of evaluating HP’s historical and prospective financial performance, as well as HP’s performance relative to its competitors. HP’s management also uses these non-GAAP measures to further its own understanding of HP’s segment operating performance. HP believes that excluding the items mentioned above for these non-GAAP financial measures allows HP’s management to better understand HP’s consolidated financial performance in relation to the operating results of HP’s segments, as HP’s management does not believe that the excluded items are reflective of ongoing operating results. More specifically, HP’s management excludes each of those items mentioned above for the following reasons:

Restructuring and other charges are (i) costs associated with a formal restructuring plan and are primarily related to employee separation from service and early retirement costs and related benefits, costs of real estate consolidation and other non-labor charges; and (ii) other charges, which include non-recurring costs that are distinct from ongoing operational costs. HP excludes these restructuring and other charges (and any reversals of charges recorded in prior periods) for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures because HP believes that these costs do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of HP's current operating performance or comparisons to operating performance in other periods.



HP incurs cost related to its acquisitions, which it would not have otherwise incurred as part of its operations. The charges are direct expenses such as third-party professional and legal fees, and integration-related costs, as well as non-cash adjustments to the fair value of certain acquired assets such as inventory. These charges related to acquisitions are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and nature of HP's acquisitions. HP believes that eliminating such expenses for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of HP's current operating performance and comparisons to operating performance in other periods.



HP incurs charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets. Those charges are included in HP’s GAAP earnings, operating margin, net earnings and diluted net EPS. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of HP’s acquisitions and any related impairment charges. Consequently, HP excludes these charges for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of HP’s current operating performance and comparisons to operating performance in other periods.



Non-operating retirement-related (credits)/charges includes certain market-related factors such as interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains or losses associated with HP’s defined benefit pension and post-retirement benefit plans. The market-driven retirement-related adjustments are primarily due to the changes in the value of pension plan assets and liabilities which are tied to financial market performance and HP considers these adjustments to be outside the operational performance of the business. Non-operating retirement-related (credits)/charges also include certain plan curtailments, settlements and special termination benefits related to HP’s defined benefit pension and post-retirement benefit plans. HP believes that eliminating such adjustments for purposes of calculating non-GAAP measures facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of HP's current operating performance and comparisons to operating performance in other periods.



HP has defined benefit plan settlement (gains)/charges relating to HP pension plans. The gains for fiscal 2021 are associated with transfer of certain pension obligations as part of an irrevocable group annuity contract with The Prudential Insurance Company of America. The charges for fiscal 2020 were associated with the net settlement and remeasurement resulting from voluntary lump sum payments offered to certain vested participants that are separated from service. HP excludes these (gains)/charges for the purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of HP’s current operating performance and comparisons to operating performance in other periods.



HP incurs debt extinguishment costs relating to repurchase of certain of its outstanding U.S. dollar global notes or termination of commitments under revolving credit facilities. These costs primarily included bond repurchase premiums partly offset by gains from fair value hedges. HP excludes these costs for the purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of HP's current operating performance and comparisons to operating performance in other periods.



Interest and other, net and Provision for taxes includes a gain and a corresponding tax impact, respectively, from the Oracle litigation proceeds. HP excluded this one-time item when evaluating its performance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2021. This represents HP’s interest in the litigation judgement in connection with Oracle’s discontinuation of software support for HP’s Itanium-based line of mission-critical servers. This server business is now part of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (“HPE”) pursuant to the separation of HP and HPE on November 1, 2015. The awarded damages are being shared equally between HP and HPE pursuant to the terms of the separation and distribution agreement. HP believes that eliminating this item for purposes of calculating non-GAAP measures facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of HP's current operating performance and comparisons to operating performance in prior and future periods.



Tax adjustments include U.S. tax reform adjustment.



HP recorded U.S. tax reform adjustments as one-time charges relating to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and has completed the accounting for the tax effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act within the one year measurement period. Additional guidance is periodically issued by regulators and new positions taken or elections made by HP impact the income tax expense and effective tax rate in the period in which the adjustments are made.



HP also recorded other tax adjustment including tax benefits and expenses related to the realizability of certain deferred tax assets, various tax rate and regulatory changes and tax settlements across various jurisdictions. HP excludes these adjustments for the purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of HP's current operating performance and comparisons to operating performance in other periods.



Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that is defined as cash flow from operations adjusted for net investment in leases, net investments in property, plant, and equipment and the net impact of the one-time Oracle litigation proceeds received during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Gross cash is a non-GAAP measure that is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments and certain long-term investments that may be liquidated within 90 days pursuant to the terms of existing put options or similar rights. HP’s management uses free cash flow and gross cash for the purpose of determining the amount of cash available for investment in HP’s businesses, repurchasing stock and other purposes. HP’s management also uses free cash flow and gross cash to evaluate HP’s historical and prospective liquidity. Because gross cash includes liquid assets that are not included in cash and cash equivalents, HP believes that gross cash provides a helpful assessment of HP’s liquidity. Because free cash flow includes net cash (used in)/ provided by operating activities adjusted for net investment in leases, net investments in property, plant and equipment and the net impact of the one-time Oracle litigation proceeds received during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, HP believes that free cash flow provides a more accurate and complete assessment of HP’s liquidity and capital resources. Net cash (debt) is defined as gross cash less gross debt after adjusting the effect of unamortized premium/discount on debt issuance, debt issuance costs and gains/losses on interest rate swaps.

Material limitations associated with use of non-GAAP financial measures

These non-GAAP financial measures that HP uses may have limitations as analytical tools, and these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of HP’s results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations in relying on these non-GAAP financial measures are:

Items such as amortization of intangible assets, though not directly affecting HP’s cash position, represent the loss in value of intangible assets over time. The expense associated with this change in value is not included in non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net EPS, and therefore does not reflect the full economic effect of the change in value of those intangible assets.



Items such as restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, non-operating retirement-related (credits)/charges, defined benefit plan settlement (gains)/charges, debt extinguishment costs, Oracle litigation proceeds and tax adjustments that are excluded from non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net EPS can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure and cash flows.



HP may not be able to immediately liquidate the short-term and certain long-term investments included in gross cash, which may limit the usefulness of gross cash as a liquidity measure.

Other companies may calculate the non-GAAP financial measures differently than HP, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Compensation for limitations associated with use of non-GAAP financial measures

HP accounts for the limitations on its use of non-GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally. HP also provides reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure within this news release and in other written materials that include these non-GAAP financial measures, and HP encourages investors to review those reconciliations carefully.

Usefulness of non-GAAP financial measures to investors

HP believes that providing net revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP total operating expense, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted net EPS, free cash flow, gross cash and net cash (debt) to investors in addition to the related GAAP financial measures provides investors with greater transparency to the information used by HP’s management in its financial and operational decision making and allows investors to see HP’s results “through the eyes” of management. HP further believes that providing this information better enables HP’s investors to understand HP’s operating performance and financial condition and to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by HP’s management to evaluate and measure such performance and financial condition. Disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparisons of HP’s operating performance with the performance of other companies in HP’s industry that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures that may be calculated in a similar manner.