Associa Hires Jenniffer Harrington as New Regional Sales Director

Dallas, TX, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces the promotion of Jenniffer Harrington to regional sales director.

Ms. Harrington joined Associa in 2017 as a community association manager at Associa Mid-Atlantic, bringing with her 25 years of combined experience in association and property management and sales. Two years later, she was promoted to business development manager, where she played a pivotal role in client growth, developing robust board training programs, and building relationships with clients, developers, vendors, and Associa team members.

Ms. Harrington is also involved in her local chapter of Community Associations Institute (CAI) and currently serves as the vice-chair of the New Jersey Regional Council. In 2021, she was named a nominee for the CAI Keystone Chapter Shining Star Award.

“We are so excited to announce Jenniffer as Associa’s newest regional sales director,” stated Leslie Baldwin, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa vice president of sales. “She has been a tremendous asset to our sales team as we’ve continued to broaden our community reach. Her passion for serving association board members with unmatched customer service and industry-leading training and education programs makes her extremely valuable to our team and clients. We look forward to seeing her incorporate her vision for the sales team into our success.”

