Nephros to Present at the Benchmark Company 10th Annual One-on-One Discovery Conference

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing innovative filtration and pathogen detection solutions to healthcare and commercial markets, today announced that Andy Astor, Chief Executive Officer of Nephros will be attending the Benchmark Company 10th Annual One-on-One Discovery Conference. The conference is taking place virtually on December 2, 2021, in a one-on-one and small group meeting format. The invitation-only event is for institutional clients of the Benchmark Company. For additional details, please contact Director of Corporate Access, Vince Curatola, at 414-203-5556.



About the Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales, trading & investment banking firm. Over the last 35 years, we have been steadfastly dedicated to our mission of fostering the long-term success of our clients. Our goal is to provide significant value by leveraging the resources that exist across our broad platform. This approach has enabled us to offer unbiased guidance and exceptional transaction execution to a broad range of clients over a variety of market conditions. For more information, please visit www.benchmarkcompany.com .

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a company committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative filtration and pathogen detection as part of an integrated approach to water safety that combines science, solutions, and support services. Nephros products serve the needs of customers within the healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency responses for water management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit www.nephros.com .

