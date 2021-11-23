SIREN Living’s Mother and Daughter Team Develops All Natural Dietary Supplements Just for Women

PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jane and Rebecca Culbertson are women helping women.

Several years ago, this mother and daughter team realized that there were few dietary supplements that addressed the needs of women. Together, they developed all-natural products to support women of all ages.

“We wanted to find the right balance within all aspects of women’s lives,” said Jane Culbertson, co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd., a health and wellness company based in the United Kingdom. “With the help of a major natural dietary supplements manufacturer, we developed SIREN: Vitality and Wellness, a vegan, natural hormone support formula which promotes health, vitality, and libido. It helps to maintain a balanced internal environment to make you feel great inside.”

Once SIREN: Vitality and Wellness became a smashing success in the United Kingdom, Jane and her daughter, Rebecca, added two more all-natural products for women.

“Now, we have decided to bring our dietary supplements for women to the women in the United States,” said Co-Founder Steven Robinson. “We are excited about our plans to add more retail outlets in the coming months.”

Robinson said SIREN Living’s three products for women already are available on OneLavi.com, a boutique health, wellness, and beauty website:

● SIREN: Vitality & Wellness is a vegan-approved, all-natural dietary supplement that provides natural hormone support and helps reduce fatigue.

● SIREN: Hair, Skin & Nails, which contributes to firmer, more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement aids stronger, glossier hair, and longer, more enviable nails.

● SIREN: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper which contributes to normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement boosts your body’s natural ability to tan.

SIREN products are gluten-free and contain 100 percent natural ingredients. SIREN: Vitality and Wellness is vegan, while SIREN: Summer Skin Plus is vegetarian-friendly.

Robinson and Culbertson expect American women to love SIREN Living all-natural supplements just like their counterparts in the UK.

Culbertson is delighted when she hears from satisfied customers:

Adele wrote: “Since using Siren, my hair, skin, and nails are amazing. I feel so much better since using these vitamins. They are fab!”

Nicky wrote: “I have been using Siren for just over a week now and want to share something. I am in early menopause and my joints ache! Especially my right elbow and knuckles! Since using SIREN, the pain has reduced by about 80%. Very happy about this!"

“It means a lot to us that we are helping women live a better and more enjoyable life,” Culbertson said.

JDS Wholesale Ltd. has now launched its Man Plus product line, which includes Man Plus Health & Vitality, Man Plus Summer Skin Plus, and Man Plus Hair, Skin & Nails.

For more information about SIREN Living products, visit OneLavi.com.

Attachments