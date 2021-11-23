Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Maintains Position as A Global Sustainability Leader on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the third year in a row, maintaining its position as a global sustainability leader. Additionally, the Company has been included in the DJSI North America for the fifth consecutive year.



The DJSI World is comprised of corporate leaders in global sustainability across all industries and represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic and environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The Company was one of only five U.S. real estate companies to make this prestigious list.

“At Host, we have integrated corporate responsibility into everything we do,” said Joanne Hamilton, executive vice president of human resources and corporate responsibility. “We are proud to be recognized on the DJSI World for the third time, which is a testament to our long-standing commitment and holistic approach to corporate responsibility, and our ongoing efforts to address critical issues around climate, inclusion, community, health and well-being.”

This achievement builds on a number of recent ESG milestones:

Issued third green bond, raising an aggregate total of $1.85 billion to invest in sustainability projects and LEED-certified hotels

Introduced new ESG materiality matrix and assessed biodiversity and human rights risks

Established first-generation social targets, including two diversity-related targets and one employee engagement target

Launched the Company’s diversity and inclusion program and women’s employee resource group and participated in the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion coalition

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) is a family of benchmarks on sustainable business practices, measuring the performance of the world’s largest and leading publicly listed companies in terms of their economic, environmental and social impact. For more information, please visit the DJSI website.

To learn more about the Company’s commitment to Corporate Responsibility along with our strong results, performance and progress, view the 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report and the Corporate Responsibility pages on the Company website.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 45,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Four Seasons®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

