II-VI Incorporated Congratulates Dr. Julie Eng and Chris Cole as Optica Fellows

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng and Chris Cole have been elected by the Optica Board of Directors to its 2022 Fellows Class. Julie is Senior Vice President & General Manager, Optoelectronic Devices & Modules Business Unit, for II-VI, and Chris is II-VI Adviser.



Optica Fellows are members of Optica (formerly the Optical Society of America, OSA) who have served with distinction in the advancement of optics and photonics through their sustained contributions to education, research, engineering, business, and society. Fellows are elected annually by the Optica Board of Directors in a highly competitive process.

“The election of Julie and Chris to the distinguished ranks of Optica Fellows speaks to their lifelong scientific curiosity and technical ingenuity, as well as their outstanding career contributions as innovators in photonics, most notably for datacom transceivers and laser arrays for 3D sensing, which are contributing to the growth of our business while enabling the convergence of communications, computing, and sensing,” said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., CEO of II-VI. “Julie and Chris are among the heroes that have had a transformative impact on our industry and society, and so we couldn’t be prouder of their leadership and affiliation with II-VI. I wish to personally congratulate each of them on this recognition, one of the most prestigious and celebrated in our industry.”

Dr. Eng was elected for her contributions in technology development and productization of fiber-optic transceivers and 3D sensing VCSELs.

Mr. Cole was elected for pioneering contributions to architectures, specifications, standardization, and product development of 10G, 40G, 100G, 200G, and 400G optical interfaces.

The Optica press release announcing the 2022 Fellows can be found at this link.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at ii-vi.com.