Fly Leasing Posts Current Report to Investor Reporting Site

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) (“FLY”) has posted a current report on its reporting site hosted by iDeals as required by the indenture governing its 7.0% senior notes due 2024.



About FLY

FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year operating lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. For more information visit www.flyleasing.com.

