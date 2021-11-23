10 Bagger Stocks: Canada's Top Stock Market Source

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There's a wealth of dedicated finance pages on Instagram and YouTube, but there isn't many quality finance pages geared towards Canadians. 10 Bagger Stocks Corporation exists to fill that gap.

Everybody talks about stocks that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq. The problem for Canadians investing in US stocks is the foreign exchange fees. Brokers typically charge between 1-2% just to convert money from Canadian to US dollars and then another 1-2% in foreign exchange fees to convert the money back to Canadian dollars. This often leaves Canadian investors with a 2-4% loss right off the bat simply for choosing to purchase a US listed security.

This is why 10 Bagger Stocks decided to cater to the Canadian market in a big way: by focusing a large part of their information on Canadian listed securities.

Canada is a great country filled with opportunity and Canada's stock market is no different. With the current commodity boom and Canada's resource driven economy, Canadian stocks have been on a tear.

There's no need to feel left out of the US market either as there's a wealth of ETF's, CDR's and other instruments that track US stocks but are priced in Canadian dollars.

10 Bagger Stocks is educating thousands of people about the limitless opportunities available on the Canadian stock market. The CEO, Stefano Somma, has been working diligently day and night posting information on his Instagram stories and feed, as well as in the 10 Bagger Stocks paid Telegram community.

Stefano's company has been growing at a rapid pace, as @10baggerstocks Instagram account just surpassed 21 thousand followers and the account was created just less than a year ago. The companies featured product, the Stock Market Masters Course, now has over 1000 active students learning about different Canadian stock investing accounts such as the TFSA and RRSP, technical analysis, trading strategies, options, fundamentals and more.

Still in its infancy, 10 Bagger Stocks Corporation has huge plans for 2022 and beyond. With plans for a dedicated 10 Bagger Stocks iOS and Android app, as well as plans for in person education centers, and ultimately a plan for a future IPO, the growing community of course students, Telegram members as well as Instagram and YouTube followers, have a lot to look forward to.

As the organization grows, the company looks to hire new traders, writers, marketers and more to assist with Stefano's plans of creating a Canadian stock market information, education and community powerhouse.

So much more is on the way and this is just the beginning. The company would like to thank you for being a part of it.

