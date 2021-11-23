Bloom Beauty Essence® Skincare Supplements and Drink With Collagen Provide Day and Night Protection During the Winter Season

PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The winter months are harsh on your skin.

The lack of moisture in the air is the primary cause of dull, itchy, and irritated skin during winter.

The dry winter air is just another challenge your skin has to deal with, such as sleeping with your makeup on, skipping meals, hot showers, lack of sleep, chemicals in the water, dirty pillowcases, and frowning.

Bloom Beauty Essence® has a solution for the havoc winter and the elements can play on your skin: Day Spa and Night Spa skincare supplements and a revolutionary drink with collagen. Bloom Beauty Essence® products will help keep your skin fresh, glowing, and radiant.

“The winter just adds another danger to keeping our skin healthy-looking,” said Annette Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for R-Pharm, a German pharmaceutical company. “Is it any surprise that we have to be diligent with our skincare routine?”

R-Pharm developed Bloom Beauty Essence® to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, increase skin resistance and tighten your body’s skin.

“We realized our skin needs different nourishment during the day and night,” she added.

The Day Spa supplement provides moisture the skin needs to protect itself during the day.

“Our supplements provide a protective shield to prevent premature aging,” Steiner-Kienzler said.

Before you go to sleep, take Bloom Beauty Essence® Night Spa supplement, which replenishes lost moisture and luminosity for a radiant complexion in the morning.

“Our Night Spa supplement rejuvenates your skin by using superfoods, such as pomegranate and gluten-free wheat extracts,” Steiner-Kienzler said.

“With Day Spa and Night Spa, we created 24-hour protection to give you beautiful and healthier-looking skin,” Steiner-Kienzler said.

Bloom Beauty Essence® also developed a Skincare Drink with Collagen to give your skin a boost during the day.

“Our skincare drink is healthy and tasty compared to all the sugary drinks people drink all day long,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “We gave our drink just as much collagen as a beauty shot, which is not as tasty as our beverage.”

Steiner-Kienzler said Bloom Beauty Essence® provides all-day-long skin protection.

“We refresh your skin day and night with our supplements, and all the time in-between when your skin needs a boost with our beverage drink,” she added.

To purchase Bloom's collagen drink, visit Walmart.com. Bloom's Day and Night Spa supplements can be found on OneLavi.com.

