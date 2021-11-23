Vancouver Foundation Commits $2-Million to Immediate Extreme Weather Response

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the province still reeling from perilous flooding and mass evacuations, and embarking on a long road to recovery, Vancouver Foundation today announced it will mobilize $2-million in immediate relief to communities and populations hit hardest over the past week.



A disbursement of $1-million will go to the Canadian Red Cross to get help to people in and around areas affected by recent flooding. These funds will provide a vital lifeline to those communities at a critical time and boost the Red Cross in their efforts to help those areas recover and rebuild.

The remaining $1-million will be activated in the coming days through flexible, unrestricted operating grants to local organizations at work on the ground in BC’s Fraser Valley and Interior. This funding will provide targeted support to groups serving those who experience the greatest vulnerability like migrant workers and land-based Indigenous nations in those regions. These one-time grants will flow to approximately 20 local organizations through a community-informed process that is now underway.

Quotes

Kevin McCort, President & CEO of Vancouver Foundation

“We’re more than Vancouver’s foundation – we invest in communities in every corner of BC. Thanks to the generosity and foresight of those who came before us, our endowment positions Vancouver Foundation to step up in urgent times like these.”

“I’m proud that we were able to play such a meaningful role in supporting our province through COVID since the start of the pandemic, that we can be here when communities need us in the face of extreme weather today – and that whatever the future holds, Vancouver Foundation will always be here to serve British Columbians.”

Learn More

To support the important work of the Canadian Red Cross visit: www.redcross.ca

To contribute to Vancouver Foundation’s Community Response Fund visit: https://www.vancouverfoundation.ca/community-response-fund



About Vancouver Foundation

Since 1943 Vancouver Foundation has worked to build healthy, vibrant, equitable, and inclusive communities. We do this by bringing together generous donors and linking their contributions to important work that addresses the needs of our communities through a permanent investment fund that serves BC in perpetuity. The grants we make from the income of this endowment make Vancouver Foundation the largest non-government funder of charities in BC. Vancouver Foundation is considered a leader in responsive and proactive grantmaking and community capacity-building initiatives and collaborations. For a view into our world visit www.vancouverfoundation.ca.



