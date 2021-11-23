Acuity Brands Announces 2021 EarthLIGHT Report

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) ("Acuity") a market-leading industrial technology company, today announced it has published its third annual EarthLIGHT Report , highlighting its Fiscal Year 2021 accomplishments and ongoing progress on its initiatives. EarthLIGHT–a central tenet of Acuity’s strategy–reflects its comprehensive approach to manage, organize and report Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) topics. Through EarthLIGHT, Acuity improves its performance, increases transparency, and better highlights results on its numerous ESG priorities.

“We are committed to lessening our carbon footprint and helping our customers do the same,” said Neil M. Ashe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands. “We are reducing waste, lowering costs, minimizing carbon impacts, optimizing energy usage, and helping our customers reduce their energy use and carbon emissions to achieve their own goals and priorities.”

The 2021 EarthLIGHT report includes Acuity’s progress:

Reducing its Carbon Footprint: Acuity achieved carbon neutrality in its operations and targeted a goal of helping its customers avoid 100 Million Metric Tons of carbon emissions by replacing older technologies with LED luminaires, lighting controls, and building management systems. As part of these efforts, Acuity is offsetting emissions by investing in forestry and landfill gas-to-energy projects that reduce atmospheric carbon. The Company also released a 2020 EarthLIGHT Handprint report entitled Lighting the Way Toward Net-Zero , detailing its methodology.

For more information and to download a copy of the 2021 EarthLIGHT report click here .

