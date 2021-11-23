Semiconductor Production Equipment Market to Hit USD 121.87 Bn by 2030

Tokyo, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global semiconductor production equipment market size was valued at USD 62.5 billion in 2020. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment is a term that refers to the machinery that is used to make semiconductors. The semiconductor business is enormous, with many different uses. The semiconductor manufacturing equipment sector is classified into two categories: front-end and back-end. Semiconductor fabrication equipment is a critical component in the fabrication process. Fabricating semiconductors is a time-consuming process that necessitates the use of a high-quality manufacturing facility. Semiconductor manufacturing equipment includes oxidation systems, epitaxial reactors, diffusion systems, ion implantation equipment, physical vapour deposition systems, chemical vapour deposition systems, photolithography equipment, and etching equipment. In 2020, the Semiconductor Production Equipment Market was valued at US$ 62.5 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period.



Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Rapid growth of consumer electronic product fosters the market growth.

Rise in middle class lifestyle and surge in desire to use smart electronic devices.

The growth in demand for mobile phones.

The integration electronics devices with the Internet of Things (IoT).

Report Scope of the Semiconductor Production Equipment Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2020 USD 62.5 Billion Growth rate From 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 9.5% Fastest Growing Market North America Largest Market Asia Pacific Regional Scope North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA Companies Mentioned Tokyo Electron Limited, Applied Materials, Inc., ASML, LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, and Canon Inc.

Regional Snapshots

Asia Pacific leads the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market accounting for more than 75% of revenue share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period owing to the supportive government initiatives and financial actions to boost semiconductor production in the region. For instance, On 29th September 2021Canon Inc. stated that it has reached an agreement to make Redlen Technologies Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary. The equity transfer was completed on September 28, 2021, making Redlen a completely owned subsidiary of Canon Inc. Canon will gain superior radiation detection and imaging technology from Redlen, which will be used in CZT semiconductor detector modules, which are crucial in the development of Photon Counting CT scanners (PCCT).

Market Dynamics

Driver

Consumer electronics is one of the most essential industries that is completely reliant on the semiconductor sector. Consumer electronics is a significant element of the electronics industry, and it contributes to the growth of the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. The number of foundries has increased globally due to rising demand for consumer electrical devices. Changing chip sizes and inventive layouts in various electronic devices have expanded semiconductor demand, resulting in large profits for semiconductor equipment producers. For instance, On 8th September 2021, Applied Materials, Inc. has announced new technologies and capabilities to aid customers in accelerating their heterogeneous chip design and integration technology roadmaps.

Restraint

Tiny dust particles disrupt the entire semiconductor production and fabrication process, necessitating the usage of a clean atmosphere and clean equipment. Furthermore, manufacturing faults generate supply delays, which can lead to additional losses such as order cancellations and client moves to other providers. The pattern complexity increases as the number of patterns on a chip grows due to its limited size. For correct data flow to the chip, this necessitates great precision. The demand for size reduction has increased the complexity of wafers, which has resulted in a high density of semiconductor chips, lowering the lithography wavelength. Photomasks and wafers will become more complicated as node sizes shrink, necessitating the purchase of new semiconductor manufacturing equipment. All of these issues stifle the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market's expansion.

Opportunity

The surge in demand for electronic products across the globe is expected to create huge opportunities for the growth of the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market.

Challenges

In semiconductor manufacturing, electrostatic charge poses problems, making it difficult to maintain high yield and product quality. A failure in static charge regulation can result in electrostatic discharge (ESD) damage, particle contamination, and equipment problems. These problems can be found in photomask fabrication, silicon wafer fabrication, back-end assembly, packaging, front-end device fabrication, and testing, among other semiconductor manufacturing processes. All these attributes are expected to be a major challenge in the growth of the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market.

Report Highlights

The front-end semiconductor production equipment segment accounted for more than 60% revenue share in 2020.

The 2.5D packaging architecture segment of the Semiconductor Production Equipment Market is estimated to lead the market with a market share of more than35% in 2020.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market contributing more than 75% revenue share in 2020 owing to favorable economic conditions and low labour costs in this region.





Recent Developments

On 21st May 2021, Applied Materials Inc. issued a bullish prediction for the current quarter, citing orders from chipmakers scrambling to expand capacity to meet a surge in demand.

On 27th January 2021, Vantex, the most advanced dielectric etch technology created exclusively for Sense.i, the most intelligent etch platform available, was announced by Lam Research Corp. For current and future generation NAND and DRAM memory devices, this ground-breaking architecture, based on etch leadership, promises improved performance and more extendibility.

On 2nd April 2021, In response to increased demand, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a major chip supplier to Apple Inc., stated that it will invest $100 billion over the next three years to increase production capacity.





Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Front-end equipment Lithography Polishing & grinding Water surface conditioning equipment Others

Back-end equipment Wafer manufacturing equipment Assembly & packaging equipment Test equipment Others



By Dimension

2D

2.5D

3D





By Supply Chain Process

OSAT

IDM

Foundry





