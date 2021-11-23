INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Eargo, Inc. (EAR), InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV), and Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of Eargo, Inc., InnovAge Holding Corp., and Lightning eMotors, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.



Eargo, Inc. (“Eargo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EAR)

Class Period: October 12, 2020 to September 22, 2021

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2021

The lawsuit alleges that Eargo made materially false and misleading statements concerning: (i) the extent of available insurance coverage for Eargo’s products and how it purportedly drove the Company’s earnings and growth; (ii) its advertising as a key source of growth among insurance customers, including ads directly targeting federal employees and retirees, which purportedly grew Eargo’s customer base at a low marginal cost; and (iii) its insurance customers as an important revenue driver.

For additional information on the Eargo lawsuits please visit this website.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INNV)

Class Period: March 2, 2021 to October 14, 2021

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 13, 2021

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of InnovAge’s facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”); (3) that, as a result, there is a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of the Company’s services; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For additional information on the InnovAge lawsuit please visit this website.

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZEV)

Class Period: May 7, 2021 to August 16, 2021

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 14, 2021

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants (i) failed to disclose that the Company would record a substantially greater net loss per share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and would pull its full year guidance for the remainder of 2021; and (ii) materially overstated the Company’s financial position and/or prospects.

For additional information on the Lightning eMotors lawsuit please visit this website.

