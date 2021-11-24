Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2021 Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distributions

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the estimated annual capital gains distributions for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (“Funds”) for the 2021 tax year. The estimated distributions represent estimated capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.
Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of November 23, 2021. Circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year end on December 15, 2021, or December 31, 2021, as applicable.
Details of the per unit estimated distribution amounts are as follows:
|Purpose Fund Corp. Funds
|Ticker Symbol
|Exchange
|Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit
|Purpose Core Dividend Fund – ETF Series
|TSX
|$0.1800
|Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series
|PHE
|TSX
|$0.3300
|Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Series
|PHE.B
|TSX
|$0.1050
|Purpose Best Ideas Fund – ETF Series
|PBI
|TSX
|$1.3900
|Purpose Best Ideas Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Series
|PBI.B
|TSX
|$0.8200
|Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund – ETF Series
|BHAV
|NEO
|$0.1850
|Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series
|RDE
|NEO
|$0.0600
|Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund – ETF Series
|RTA
|NEO
|$0.2750
|Big Banc Split Corp.
|Ticker Symbol
|Exchange
|Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit
|Big Banc Split Corp – Class A Shares
|BNK
|TSX
|$1.4035
|Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts
|Ticker Symbol
|Exchange
|Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit
|Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units
|BDEQ
|TSX
|$0.0300
|Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units
|BND
|TSX
|$0.1425
|Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units
|REM
|NEO
|$0.6150
|Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units
|RPU
|NEO
|$0.2200
Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts for Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts with December 15, 2021 tax year-end on or about December 17, 2021. The respective unitholders of record on December 24, 2021 will receive the 2021 annual capital gain distributions on December 31, 2021. The ex-dividend date for the 2021 annual distributions for these ETFs (Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts) will be December 23, 2021. The final year-end capital gain distributions for these funds will be paid in cash.
Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash Fund on or about December 31, 2021, if necessary.
Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gain distributions for Purpose Fund Corp. and Big Banc Split Corp. on or about January 28, 2022, if necessary.
Purpose confirms that as of November 23, 2021, the following Funds are not expected to have annual capital gains distributions for the 2021 tax year:
Open-End Funds
Purpose Fund Corp. Funds:
- Purpose Total Return Bond Fund
- Purpose Premium Money Market Fund
- Purpose Real Estate Income Fund
- Purpose Monthly Income Fund
- Purpose Premium Yield Fund
- Purpose Conservative Income Fund
- Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund
- Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund
- Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund
- Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund
- Purpose Canadian Income Growth Fund
- Purpose Structured Equity Yield Plus Portfolio
Purpose Mutual Funds Limited Funds:
- Purpose Global Innovators Fund
- Purpose Global Bond Class
- Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund
- Purpose Global Resource Fund
- Purpose Special Opportunities Fund
- Purpose Structured Equity Portfolio
- Purpose Structured Equity Portfolio 2
- Purpose Structured Equity Growth Fund
Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts:
- Purpose Bitcoin ETF
- Purpose Ether ETF
- Purpose High Interest Savings ETF
- Purpose US Cash Fund
- Purpose Money Market Fund
- Purpose US Dividend Fund
- Purpose International Dividend Fund
- Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund
- Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund
- Purpose Gold Bullion Fund
- Purpose Silver Bullion Fund
- Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund
- Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund
- Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund
- Purpose US Preferred Share Fund (ETF non-currency hedged series only)
- Purpose Strategic Yield Fund
- Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund
- Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund
- Black Diamond Global Enhanced Income Fund
- Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund
- Longevity Pension Fund
Closed-End Funds:
- Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund
- Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund
- US Banks Income & Growth Fund
OM Funds:
- Purpose Specialty Lending Trust
About Purpose Investments
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $14 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.