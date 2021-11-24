Afraswap Provides Its Users an Opportunity to Trade Without Any Fee

London, England , Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Afraswap is prepared to offer its users a cutting-edge decentralized network with the safest exchange experience possible over various blockchains. The platform is designed on Binance Smart Chain to provide clients with a promising digital trading experience without the worry of extra transaction fees and great scalability. On the other hand, the company is working on expanding Afraswap to numerous blockchains in the near future.

Like other leading exchanges, the Aryacoin team has pulled off the use of Automated Market Maker (AMM) technology to provide its users with a complete decentralized system experience. Furthermore, the Afraswap aggregator, a groundbreaking swap routing system, has simplified things for users. Decentralized token exchange routing is now possible for crypto heads, as they will get the best pricing while still having their security ensured.

One of the key issues that arise is the price difference, which may not be a concern for low volume trading but is a massive worry for large volume trading because price discrepancies fluctuate and can mount up over time, resulting in lower earnings anticipated.

The aggregator offers a remedy to this issue. The comparison of data from various AMM liquidity providers on BSC, such as AfraSwap AMM, Pancakeswap, Sushiswap, and others, saves users time and provides the best exchange rates for trading with the greatest feasible exchange path.

Phishing attacks to gain user approval and steal funds are no longer a possibility for malicious actors because when trading through Afraswap aggregator, users only need to provide a single approval for the token to the trustworthy Afraswap Aggregator Contract, which acts as a single point for approvals, making the entire process a bit more secure for new users and saving time for experienced ones. The platform automates all approvals and transactions without incurring high gas costs, allowing users to securely exchange without the risk and effort associated with authorizing numerous exchanges.

Afraswap is committed to keeping all of its current and future projects open source, as it encourages faster innovation and provides transparency, allowing users to contribute to the project. The platform announces to initially not charge any fee for the aggregation process. The only price users will be charged for the swaps that their transactions will be sent through. However, based on user feedback, Afraswap plans to charge a small fee for trading through the aggregator in the future. Follow Afraswap on Twitter for the latest updates.

About Afraswap: It is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange built to the greatest security and stability standards. Users can have a simple trading experience on the platform, aggregating all prices from several AMMs to deliver the best prices.

