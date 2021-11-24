ANOMUS, Set to End Fake News, Launches on Starter Incubator

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) -- Multi-chain community-driven launchpad Starter (https://starter.xyz), today announced it will host the Initial Dex Offering (IDO) of ANOMUS, the 100 percent decentralized news protocol providing the public with access to transparent and fairly distributed news worldwide.

ANOMUS sets out to remedy fake news, which has often distorted reality and divided society creating turmoil and conflict. It aims to dismantle the suppression of speech and blacklisted topics encountered by communities around the world. As a blockchain protocol, every published content piece will be tamper proof and minted as an NFT on the blockchain.

“In our ever-increasing digital world, more and more individuals are capturing their news online, where information flows 24/7 and can be quickly accessed and looked up. However, only recently has the media adopted the practice to fact-check sources and tidbits of information,” said Lionel Iruk, Special Counsel at Starter. “ANOMUS Protocol will be the blockchain antidote to fake news, available to fact-check and report news globally and ad-free without executive oversight culminating in community governance to deliver legitimate and accurate news.”

In the initial phase, anyone will be able to become a content creator, by staking the ANOMUS token. Each approved article will become a minted NFT and will increase the reputation of the writer as a trusted source.

For auditors, the initial voting reputation will also be predefined by staked amount, however, each content audit will be rewarded. Auditors can also increase their reputation by initializing fake news voting, by completing fact-challenges within the protocol and by suggesting edits to make the ecosystem more informative and by adding opposing views or an opinion to maintain a neutral balance.





Those consuming the news have the option to reward publishers for their contributions using the ANOMUS token or by liking and commenting on the published content. Readers will have the chance to earn ANOMUS tokens by reading and engaging with the ecosystem.

Additional incentive programs will reward content creators and auditors to validate stories and challenge misinformation. Stored on IFPS and Web 3.0 compatible, ANOMUS will be easily accessible by anyone in any part of the world and cannot be restricted by a government entity. The native token will create shared community ownership of the platform, in turn creating a diverse, multifaceted governance and self-sustaining system that will encourage member participation.

During the Initial Dex Announcement (IDO), 40,000,000 $ANOM tokens will be made available for purchase at $0.003 USD. Users taking the governance token will be able to participate in platform improvements to receive ANOMUS rewards and will have the opportunity to vote for protocol changes in the future.

Starter’s community has provided hassle-free funding to many well-known IDO launches and now adds Anomus to its list. For more information on Starter’s IDO launch of Anomus, please visit https://starter.xyz/.

About Anomus

Anomus is a one-of-a-kind and much-needed alternative to the deterioration of mainstream media. It's a community-governed, decentralized news protocol for users from all around the world. Built by a team of crypto professionals and backed by well-known names in the blockchain space.





Anomus is a decentralized news protocol for the world. It’s created to make news reporting fair, unbiased, and balanced again. It aims to create a medium where publishers can preserve their work in blockchains where it will become permanently recorded and available worldwide while protecting the publisher’s intellectual property rights and ownership. The system will reward publishers, auditors (Fact-Checkers), and readers for participation in various ways.





About Starter

Starter (https://starter.xyz) is the leading IDO launchpad, incubator, and investor network for @0xPolygon, $ETH, $AVAX, $FTM, and #BSC, having raised over $21M for 30+ projects, including Cake Monster, Wall St Bets, Nasdex, and Enjinstarter. Starter provides projects access to funding opportunities without the hassle of bureaucratic hurdles or complex KYC requirements. Starter’s suite of products include a venture arm Starter.capital, launchpad Starter.xyz, and token vesting and liquidity locking StartVesting.xyz.