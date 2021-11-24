Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associated securities by managerial staff

Hørsholm, DENMARK

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) reports the following transactions:

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility / person closely associated
a)NameSøren Niegel
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Management
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Shares

DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase (exercise of share options)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
          DKK 866.29

        DKK 1,050.83		        3,050

        3,464
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

6,514

DKK 6,282,260
e)Date of the transaction2021-11-22
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014

