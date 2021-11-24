English Danish

Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associated securities by managerial staff

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) reports the following transactions:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility / person closely associated a) Name Søren Niegel 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Management b) Initial notification/

amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ALK-Abelló A/S b) LEI 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Shares



DK0060027142 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (exercise of share options) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 866.29



DKK 1,050.83 3,050



3,464 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



6,514



DKK 6,282,260 e) Date of the transaction 2021-11-22 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014

