Director Declaration





Director's Other Publicly Quoted Directorships

Oxford Technology 2 VCT (the Company) advises the following change to the information previously disclosed in respect of Robin Goodfellow, a non-executive Director of the Company.

Directorships held in other publicly quoted companies:

On 18 Nov 2021 Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company announced that Robin Goodfellow, an independent non-executive Director, had left the board with effect from 18 November 2021.

23 November 2021

Enquiries:

Lucius Cary, Oxford Technology Management

01865 784466